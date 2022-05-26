× Digital News Videos Africa Health & Science Opinion Columnists Education Lifestyle Cartoons Moi Cabinets Arts & Culture Gender Planet Action Podcasts E-Paper Tributes Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Jobs Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
×
Login
THE STANDARD
Home
Counties
Politics
Business
World
National
World
National
Counties
Africa
Health & Science
Opinion
Columnists
Education
Lifestyle
Cartoons
Moi Cabinets
Arts & Culture
Election 2022
COVID-19
Sports
Entertainment
The Insider
E-paper
Digital News
Videos
Opinions
Cartoons
Education
E-Paper
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Nairobian
Entertainment
Eve Woman
Travelog
TV Stations
KTN Home
KTN News
BTV
KTN Farmers TV
Radio Stations
Radio Maisha
Spice FM
Vybez Radio
Enterprise
VAS
E-Learning
Digger Classified
Games
Crosswords
Sudoku
The Standard Group
Corporate
Contact Us
Rate Card
Vacancies
DCX
O.M Portal
Corporate Email
RMS

ELECTION 2022

National Prayer breakfast: Ruto catches Karua by surprise as he breaks protocol

NATIONAL
By Betty Njeru | May 26th 2022 | 2 min read
Deputy President William Ruto (right) and Narc-Kenya leader Martha Karua (left) during the 19th National Prayer breakfast meeting at Safari Park hotel. [Denish Ochieng, Standard]

Deputy President William Ruto on Thursday broke protocol to invite Azimio la Umoja-One Kenya deputy president aspirant to speak at the National Prayer Breakfast.

The function was held at the Safari Park Hotel in Nairobi.

DP Ruto said he invited Karua because the Azimio la Umoja-One Kenya presidential aspirant Raila Odinga was absent from the event.

“In absence of my main competitor Raila Odinga, let me invite Martha Karua to speak,” he said during the 19th National Prayer Breakfast.

Protocol dictates that during State events, the deputy president is expected to invite the president to make his address. Ideally, no should speak in between or after the Head of State.

KEEP READING

The DP, in his speech, apologised to President Uhuru Kenyatta for his shortcomings during their two terms in office.

“As DP, I may have fallen short of expectations of my boss. I ask for his forgiveness. Many people have also hurt me, but today I forgive everybody,” Ruto said.

The deputy president also said he might not have met Kenyans’ expectations over the years as the second in command.

“We have tried our best. We may not have met your expectations…We have failed in some areas. And specifically for myself, I ask for your forgiveness.”

Ruto, who is seeking the presidency in the August General Election, said he and his Kenya Kwanza team will accept the outcome of the poll results, and respect the will of the people.

“Whoever will be elected in this election, we know it will be God’s will and we will respect it,” he said.

He also wished the Head of State a peaceful retirement as he prepares to vacate office some three months from today.

Azimio presidential running mate Martha Karua, on the other hand, urged leaders to match the prayers with their actions as Kenya heads to the polls in August.

“Even after today’s prayers, may our actions match our words. May we have value-driven campaigns and leadership,” she said.

Thursday’s national prayer breakfast meeting led by President Uhuru Kenyatta is the 19th celebration since its inception, and also the last meeting under the 12th Parliament.

Several leaders including Speakers of both Houses (Justin Muturi-National Assembly), (Kenneth Lusaka-Senate), Chief Justice Martha Koome, international guests from Tanzania and DRC, members of the diplomatic core, Cabinet Secretaries, and various legislators were in attendance.

Share this story

RELATED VIDEOS

GTC eyes global brands as it opens
The GTC office tower is now the second tallest building in the country, only behind the 200-metre Britam Tower and is equipped with 11 high-speed lifts.
Gold Worth of Billions Smuggled Out of Africa
Gold Worth of Billions Smuggled Out of Africa

MOST READ

Six KNH employees in court for allegedly stealing Sh4.68m cancer drugs
Six KNH employees in court for allegedly stealing Sh4.68m cancer drugs

HEALTH & SCIENCE

By Mate Tongola

.
RECOMMENDED NEWS
Accept polls outcome in August, Uhuru tells aspirants

By Brian Okoth | 38 minutes ago

Accept polls outcome in August, Uhuru tells aspirants
Sonko and suspended judge Chitembwe set for faceoff as tribunal sworn in

By Paul Ogemba | 1 hour ago

Sonko and suspended judge Chitembwe set for faceoff as tribunal sworn in
Basil Criticos confirms selling land to Ruto, but won't say for how much

By Renson Mnyamwezi | 3 hours ago

Basil Criticos confirms selling land to Ruto, but won't say for how much
Gema delegates 'crawled' from Elwak to vote for Kihika

By Amos Kareithi | 3 hours ago

Gema delegates 'crawled' from Elwak to vote for Kihika

;

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

Telegram

For the latest job adverts

join @standardjobs telegram channel

Digital News

The Nairobian

entertainment

evewoman

farmkenya

sports

Enterprise

tv stations

radio stations

© The Standard Group PLC
© The Standard Group PLC