National Prayer breakfast: Ruto catches Karua by surprise as he breaks protocol

Deputy President William Ruto (right) and Narc-Kenya leader Martha Karua (left) during the 19th National Prayer breakfast meeting at Safari Park hotel. [Denish Ochieng, Standard]

Deputy President William Ruto on Thursday broke protocol to invite Azimio la Umoja-One Kenya deputy president aspirant to speak at the National Prayer Breakfast.

The function was held at the Safari Park Hotel in Nairobi.

DP Ruto said he invited Karua because the Azimio la Umoja-One Kenya presidential aspirant Raila Odinga was absent from the event.

“In absence of my main competitor Raila Odinga, let me invite Martha Karua to speak,” he said during the 19th National Prayer Breakfast.

Protocol dictates that during State events, the deputy president is expected to invite the president to make his address. Ideally, no should speak in between or after the Head of State.

The DP, in his speech, apologised to President Uhuru Kenyatta for his shortcomings during their two terms in office.

“As DP, I may have fallen short of expectations of my boss. I ask for his forgiveness. Many people have also hurt me, but today I forgive everybody,” Ruto said.

The deputy president also said he might not have met Kenyans’ expectations over the years as the second in command.

“We have tried our best. We may not have met your expectations…We have failed in some areas. And specifically for myself, I ask for your forgiveness.”

Ruto, who is seeking the presidency in the August General Election, said he and his Kenya Kwanza team will accept the outcome of the poll results, and respect the will of the people.

“Whoever will be elected in this election, we know it will be God’s will and we will respect it,” he said.

He also wished the Head of State a peaceful retirement as he prepares to vacate office some three months from today.

Azimio presidential running mate Martha Karua, on the other hand, urged leaders to match the prayers with their actions as Kenya heads to the polls in August.

“Even after today’s prayers, may our actions match our words. May we have value-driven campaigns and leadership,” she said.

Thursday’s national prayer breakfast meeting led by President Uhuru Kenyatta is the 19th celebration since its inception, and also the last meeting under the 12th Parliament.

Several leaders including Speakers of both Houses (Justin Muturi-National Assembly), (Kenneth Lusaka-Senate), Chief Justice Martha Koome, international guests from Tanzania and DRC, members of the diplomatic core, Cabinet Secretaries, and various legislators were in attendance.

