Accept polls outcome in August, President Uhuru tells aspirants
NATIONAL
By
Brian Okoth
| May 26th 2022 | 2 min read
President Uhuru Kenyatta has urged elective seat aspirants to accept election outcome in August.
Speaking at the National Prayer Breakfast function at the Safari Park Hotel in Nairobi on Thursday, May 26, the president said Kenya ought to remain united before, during and after the August 9 General Election.
“It is my hope that we end much more united and stronger after the general election,” he said in his speech.
The Head of State further stated that he is wishing all aspirants the best of luck in the upcoming polls.
“However, remember that there will only be one winner [per elective seat]. [Should you lose], move on and live to fight another day,” he said.
Earlier, Deputy President William Ruto had expressed commitment that he and his Kenya Kwanza team will do everything possible to ensure that the August polls are peaceful.
President Kenyatta, in his speech, said he was wishing that “the honourable William Ruto’s prayers come true”.
Others who spoke at the prayer breakfast include Chief Justice Martha Koome, Speakers Justin Muturi (National Assembly) and Kenneth Lusaka (Senate), and Azimio la Umoja-One Kenya deputy president aspirant Martha Karua.
DP William Ruto said he broke protocol to invite Karua to speak because Raila Odinga, who leads Karua’s Azimio team, did not attend the event.
The deputy president also Kenyatta to forgive him if he fell short of the president’s expectations as his principal assistant.
After Ruto invited Kenyatta to speak, the two shook hands before the president took to the podium to make his address.
