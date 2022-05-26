× Digital News Videos Africa Health & Science Opinion Columnists Education Lifestyle Cartoons Moi Cabinets Arts & Culture Gender Planet Action Podcasts E-Paper Tributes Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Jobs Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
×
Login
THE STANDARD
Home
Counties
Politics
Business
World
National
World
National
Counties
Africa
Health & Science
Opinion
Columnists
Education
Lifestyle
Cartoons
Moi Cabinets
Arts & Culture
Election 2022
COVID-19
Sports
Entertainment
The Insider
E-paper
Digital News
Videos
Opinions
Cartoons
Education
E-Paper
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Nairobian
Entertainment
Eve Woman
Travelog
TV Stations
KTN Home
KTN News
BTV
KTN Farmers TV
Radio Stations
Radio Maisha
Spice FM
Vybez Radio
Enterprise
VAS
E-Learning
Digger Classified
Games
Crosswords
Sudoku
The Standard Group
Corporate
Contact Us
Rate Card
Vacancies
DCX
O.M Portal
Corporate Email
RMS

ELECTION 2022

Accept polls outcome in August, President Uhuru tells aspirants

NATIONAL
By Brian Okoth | May 26th 2022 | 2 min read
President Uhuru Kenyatta and Deputy President William Ruto shake hands during the national prayer breakfast at Safari Park Hotel in Nairobi on May 26, 2022. [Denish Ochieng, Standard]

President Uhuru Kenyatta has urged elective seat aspirants to accept election outcome in August.

Speaking at the National Prayer Breakfast function at the Safari Park Hotel in Nairobi on Thursday, May 26, the president said Kenya ought to remain united before, during and after the August 9 General Election.

“It is my hope that we end much more united and stronger after the general election,” he said in his speech.

The Head of State further stated that he is wishing all aspirants the best of luck in the upcoming polls.

“However, remember that there will only be one winner [per elective seat]. [Should you lose], move on and live to fight another day,” he said.

KEEP READING

Earlier, Deputy President William Ruto had expressed commitment that he and his Kenya Kwanza team will do everything possible to ensure that the August polls are peaceful.

President Kenyatta, in his speech, said he was wishing that “the honourable William Ruto’s prayers come true”.

Others who spoke at the prayer breakfast include Chief Justice Martha Koome, Speakers Justin Muturi (National Assembly) and Kenneth Lusaka (Senate), and Azimio la Umoja-One Kenya deputy president aspirant Martha Karua.

DP William Ruto said he broke protocol to invite Karua to speak because Raila Odinga, who leads Karua’s Azimio team, did not attend the event.

The deputy president also Kenyatta to forgive him if he fell short of the president’s expectations as his principal assistant.

After Ruto invited Kenyatta to speak, the two shook hands before the president took to the podium to make his address.

Share this story

RELATED VIDEOS

GDC to add 49 megawatts to the national grid by end of the year
Geothermal Development Company has said it will add 49 megawatts of geothermal power to the national grid from Menengai Crater after an 11-year wait.
GTC eyes global brands as it opens
The GTC office tower is now the second tallest building in the country, only behind the 200-metre Britam Tower and is equipped with 11 high-speed lifts.

MOST READ

Six KNH employees in court for allegedly stealing Sh4.68m cancer drugs
Six KNH employees in court for allegedly stealing Sh4.68m cancer drugs

HEALTH & SCIENCE

By Mate Tongola

.
RECOMMENDED NEWS
Ruto catches Karua by surprise as he breaks protocol

By Betty Njeru | 21 minutes ago

Ruto catches Karua by surprise as he breaks protocol
Sonko and suspended judge Chitembwe set for faceoff as tribunal sworn in

By Paul Ogemba | 1 hour ago

Sonko and suspended judge Chitembwe set for faceoff as tribunal sworn in
Basil Criticos confirms selling land to Ruto, but won't say for how much

By Renson Mnyamwezi | 3 hours ago

Basil Criticos confirms selling land to Ruto, but won't say for how much
Gema delegates 'crawled' from Elwak to vote for Kihika

By Amos Kareithi | 3 hours ago

Gema delegates 'crawled' from Elwak to vote for Kihika

;

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

Telegram

For the latest job adverts

join @standardjobs telegram channel

Digital News

The Nairobian

entertainment

evewoman

farmkenya

sports

Enterprise

tv stations

radio stations

© The Standard Group PLC
© The Standard Group PLC