How 3 men whose IDs were found in Samuel Mugota's car 'lost Sh810,000'

Three people, whose identity cards were found in the car of Samuel Mugota on May 16, have recorded statements with police.

Mugota, 40, was fatally shot by a lone gunman at Mirema Drive in Kasarani, Nairobi County shortly after dropping off a friend.

The owners of three of the seven IDs found in Mugota’s Honda CR-V said in their police reports that they were victims of drugging.

One of them is a university lecturer, another is a Thika-based businessman while the third is a resident of Roysambu, Kasarani Constituency.

All of them were stupefied at nightclubs within Kasarani and Kahawa West areas on different dates between May 14 and May 16.

Lecturer’s statement

In his statement recorded at the Kasarani Police Station, the lecturer, whose name we won’t publish, said he was having drinks with his friends on the Eastern Bypass, when a woman selling men’s underwear and vests approached them.

“She asked me to buy a vest from her. I picked one that I believed would fit me, went to the washrooms to try it. I, thereafter, returned and gave her money. The lady then asked if she could join us. Later, she asked if she could speak with me privately. I don’t know what happened thereafter,” said the lecturer.

He further stated that he woke up the following morning in a room. His mobile phone, ATM card and ID card were missing.

After reporting the theft and renewing his line, he learnt that he’d lost Sh370,000 from his mobile wallet and bank account.

“The suspects even borrowed mobile loans using my details,” he said.

Thika businessman’s narration

The second drugging victim, who is a Thika-based businessman, said he was at a bar in Kahawa West, when three women asked if they could join him at his table.

“They did, but only one of them appeared interested in me. She kept winking at me. As we continued taking our drinks, she asked me to send her Sh1,000 on phone, I did. I don’t remember what happened as the night progressed,” he said in his police statement.

“I woke up the following day (May 16) in a lodging. I was naked, and my phone, ATM card and ID card were missing. I later learnt that a total of Sh270,000 was missing from my mobile money and bank accounts. The suspects had even borrowed digital loans using my details,” he said.

Roysambu resident’s account of events

The third victim, a resident of Roysambu, said he saw a woman appearing stranded on the roadside on May 15.

He approached, and asked if she could have drinks with him, and the woman accepted.

“We had drinks, took alcohol and generally revelled in each other’s company. Later, we booked a room. I don’t know what happened thereafter. I woke up the next morning, naked with two condoms on my manhood. I lost an ID card, ATM card and a mobile phone,” he said.

The complainant said a total of Sh170,000 was withdrawn from his mobile and bank accounts.

It remains unclear how the suspects managed to access and withdraw the victims’ money from the accounts.

Police are investigating allegations that the group of women, who drugged the victims, were working closely with Samuel Mugota, a 40-year-old father of three.

Mugota was shot six times in different parts of the body, including the chest. He died on the spot.

No arrests have been made following the fatal shooting. Kasarani Sub-County Police Commander Peter Mwanzo says investigations are underway.

