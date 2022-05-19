× Digital News Videos Africa Health & Science Opinion Columnists Education Lifestyle Cartoons Moi Cabinets Arts & Culture Gender Planet Action Podcasts E-Paper Tributes Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Jobs Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
×
Login
THE STANDARD
Home
Counties
Politics
Business
World
National
World
National
Counties
Africa
Health & Science
Opinion
Columnists
Education
Lifestyle
Cartoons
Moi Cabinets
Arts & Culture
Election 2022
COVID-19
Sports
Entertainment
The Insider
E-paper
Digital News
Videos
Opinions
Cartoons
Education
E-Paper
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Nairobian
Entertainment
Eve Woman
Travelog
TV Stations
KTN Home
KTN News
BTV
KTN Farmers TV
Radio Stations
Radio Maisha
Spice FM
Vybez Radio
Enterprise
VAS
E-Learning
Digger Classified
Games
Crosswords
Sudoku
The Standard Group
Corporate
Contact Us
Rate Card
Vacancies
DCX
O.M Portal
Corporate Email
RMS

ELECTION 2022

How 3 men whose IDs were found in Samuel Mugota's car 'lost Sh810,000'

NATIONAL
By Kamore Maina and Brian Okoth | May 19th 2022 | 3 min read
Samuel Mugota, 40, was killed shortly after dropping off a friend at Mirema Drive, Kasarani on May 16, 2022. [File, Standard]

Three people, whose identity cards were found in the car of Samuel Mugota on May 16, have recorded statements with police.

Mugota, 40, was fatally shot by a lone gunman at Mirema Drive in Kasarani, Nairobi County shortly after dropping off a friend.

The owners of three of the seven IDs found in Mugota’s Honda CR-V said in their police reports that they were victims of drugging.

One of them is a university lecturer, another is a Thika-based businessman while the third is a resident of Roysambu, Kasarani Constituency.

All of them were stupefied at nightclubs within Kasarani and Kahawa West areas on different dates between May 14 and May 16.

KEEP READING

Lecturer’s statement

In his statement recorded at the Kasarani Police Station, the lecturer, whose name we won’t publish, said he was having drinks with his friends on the Eastern Bypass, when a woman selling men’s underwear and vests approached them.

“She asked me to buy a vest from her. I picked one that I believed would fit me, went to the washrooms to try it. I, thereafter, returned and gave her money. The lady then asked if she could join us. Later, she asked if she could speak with me privately. I don’t know what happened thereafter,” said the lecturer.

He further stated that he woke up the following morning in a room. His mobile phone, ATM card and ID card were missing.

After reporting the theft and renewing his line, he learnt that he’d lost Sh370,000 from his mobile wallet and bank account.

“The suspects even borrowed mobile loans using my details,” he said.

Thika businessman’s narration

The second drugging victim, who is a Thika-based businessman, said he was at a bar in Kahawa West, when three women asked if they could join him at his table.

“They did, but only one of them appeared interested in me. She kept winking at me. As we continued taking our drinks, she asked me to send her Sh1,000 on phone, I did. I don’t remember what happened as the night progressed,” he said in his police statement.

“I woke up the following day (May 16) in a lodging. I was naked, and my phone, ATM card and ID card were missing. I later learnt that a total of Sh270,000 was missing from my mobile money and bank accounts. The suspects had even borrowed digital loans using my details,” he said.

Roysambu resident’s account of events

The third victim, a resident of Roysambu, said he saw a woman appearing stranded on the roadside on May 15.

He approached, and asked if she could have drinks with him, and the woman accepted.

“We had drinks, took alcohol and generally revelled in each other’s company. Later, we booked a room. I don’t know what happened thereafter. I woke up the next morning, naked with two condoms on my manhood. I lost an ID card, ATM card and a mobile phone,” he said.

The complainant said a total of Sh170,000 was withdrawn from his mobile and bank accounts.

It remains unclear how the suspects managed to access and withdraw the victims’ money from the accounts.

Police are investigating allegations that the group of women, who drugged the victims, were working closely with Samuel Mugota, a 40-year-old father of three.

Mugota was shot six times in different parts of the body, including the chest. He died on the spot.

No arrests have been made following the fatal shooting. Kasarani Sub-County Police Commander Peter Mwanzo says investigations are underway.

Share this story

RELATED VIDEOS

President Uhuru suspends Justice Said Chitembwe
The suspension comes months after former Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko shared videos on social media accusing the judge of taking bribes.
Oscar Sudi was not our student, ex-Highway Secondary School principal testifies
Maritim confirmed the candidate’s index number 81 with KCSE certificate number 40006/081/2006 which the MP claimed was his certificate number belonged to Nicholas Otieno.

MOST READ

Kimemia settles for engineer, Ruto picks 24-year-old woman
Kimemia settles for engineer, Ruto picks 24-year-old woman

CENTRAL

By James Munyeki and Gilbert Kimutai

.
RECOMMENDED NEWS
Oscar Sudi was not our student, ex-Highway Secondary School principal testifies

By Paul Ogemba | 31 minutes ago

Oscar Sudi was not our student, ex-Highway Secondary School principal testifies
Samuel Mugota: Wife reveals puzzling details of man shot dead at Mirema

By Kamore Maina and Brian Okoth | 36 minutes ago

Samuel Mugota: Wife reveals puzzling details of man shot dead at Mirema
President Uhuru suspends Justice Said Chitembwe

By Winfrey Owino | 1 hour ago

President Uhuru suspends Justice Said Chitembwe
Kenya's golden age when a bag of maize retailed at Sh27

By Amos Kareithi | 4 hours ago

Kenya's golden age when a bag of maize retailed at Sh27

;

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

Telegram

For the latest job adverts

join @standardjobs telegram channel

Digital News

The Nairobian

entertainment

evewoman

farmkenya

sports

Enterprise

tv stations

radio stations

© The Standard Group PLC
© The Standard Group PLC