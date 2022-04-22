× Digital News Videos Africa Health & Science Opinion Columnists Education Lifestyle Cartoons Moi Cabinets Arts & Culture Gender Planet Action Podcasts E-Paper Tributes Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Jobs Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
List: President Uhuru appoints 24 new envoys

NATIONAL
By Betty Njeru | Apr 22nd 2022 | 2 min read

Nyeri Deputy Governor Caroline Karugu. [Wilberforce Okwiri, Standard]

President Uhuru Kenyatta on Friday, April 22, appointed twenty-four (24) new ambassadors and High Commissioners to lead Kenyan missions abroad.

Nyeri Deputy Governor Dr Caroline Karugu has been appointed Ambassador to Denmark, former ICT Permanent Secretary (now known as Principal Secretary) Bitange Ndemo appointed ambassador to Belgium, Muthoni Gichohi to the Peoples Republic of China, Amb Salim Salim to Djibouti and Boniface Mwilu to Qatar.

Other envoys include Amb Gathoga Chege to Cuba, Mary Mogwanja- Austria, Paul Ndung’u-Mozambique, Michael Sialai-Namibia, Amb Nyambura Kamau- Pakistan, Major Gen (Rtd) Thomas Cheptuko- Somalia, Isaac Njenga- Tanzania, Major Gen (Rtd) George Owinow- Uganda.

Kenyatta also appointed six new deputy Heads of Mission and four officials to Consul-Generals.

KEEP READING

Harriet Nduma will represent Kenya as the deputy ambassador to Brussels, Edwin Afande-Deputy Head of Mission to China, George Kwanya- Ethiopia, Dennis Makobu- Belgium, Jane Githinji- Russia, and Sammy Ngumbao- Tokyo.

Four officials will represent Kenya in various States as Consul-Generals.

By definition, a consul general is an official who heads a consulate general and is a consul of the highest rank serving at a particular location.

Former State House Deputy Director for events Thomas Kwaka alias Big Ted will represent the Kenyan Consulate in Los Angeles, USA, former MP Dennis Waweru to serve at the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) consulate in the capital Goma, Dennis Mburu- Tanzania, and Benson Mwaliko- Hargesia, Somaliland.

Nancy Karigithu was also appointed to serve as the ambassador and special envoy for Maritime and Blue Economy, while Prof Richard Bosire will serve as the new Ambassador/Permanent Representative to the United Nations Educational, Scientific, and cultural Organisation (UNESCO).

The appointments by Kenyatta comes just some 109 days before he exits government as the Head of State.

 

