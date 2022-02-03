× Digital News Videos Health & Science Opinion Education Columnists Lifestyle Cartoons Moi Cabinets Kibaki Cabinets Arts & Culture Gender Podcasts E-Paper Tributes Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Jobs Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
After years, Jubilee Party to hold National Delegates Conference

NATIONAL
By Stephanie Wangari | February 3rd 2022

Jubilee Secretary-General Raphael Tuju addressing the media. [Boniface Okendo, Standard]

The long-waited Jubilee Party's National Delegates Convention (NDC) will be held on February 25 and 26.

A statement shared by the party's Secretary General Raphael Tuju, on Thursday, indicated the NDC would take place at the Kenyatta International Conference Centre (KICC) from 10 a.m.

The agenda of the meeting will be to review and approve party policies, ratify proposed changes to the party's constitution and approve the proposed new seal, symbol and flag of the party.

The NDC had been scheduled for November 2021 but was postponed due to the unavailability of the party leader, President Uhuru Kenyatta.

The party, which was formed by the president and his deputy William Ruto, has faced challenges in recent times following the fall out between the two leaders.

A section of members have since moved to the United Democratic Alliance (UDA), a party associated with the DP. This has seen some MPs allied to Ruto ejected from various house committees.

Some of the legislators that were ejected are William Kisang (Marakwet West), Katoo Ole Metito (Kajiado South), Catherine Waruguru (Laikipia Woman Representative), Ali Wario (Bura), Kareke Mbiuki (Maara) and David Gikaria (Nakuru Town East).

"I wish to report to the house that my office is in receipt of a letter dated 1st of February 2022 from a Majority Party Whip, notifying that the Jubilee Party has discharged the following members from the specified committees," Speaker Justin Muturi said.

Tuju's announcement came two days after Jubilee Vice Chairperson David Murathe hinted that the party would support ODM Raila Odinga's presidential bid.

"Jubilee will not be fronting a presidential candidate. The party will support Azimio la Umoja's Raila Amollo Odinga," Murathe stated.

