Areas affected by second blackout in Nairobi, Kenya Power states

Kenya Power employees replacing old poles at Tombe area in Nyamira County on January 10, 2021. [Sammy Omingo, Standard]

Kenya Power has disclosed to Kenyans the cause of the blackout in some parts of the country this evening after it managed to restore power in most parts of the country.

This comes after hours of blackout in almost all parts of the country for the better part of Tuesday.

In a statement on its official Social Media platforms on Tuesday, January 11, the power company said the second outage was caused by a fault in one of its transmission lines.

“A 220k Suswa-Embakasi power transmission line that evacuates power to Athi River, Embakasi, and City Centre bulk substations has developed a sustained fault this evening,” the statement read in part.

According to the power distribution company, the power outage was likely to affect the Nairobi Central Business District, Embakasi, Kilimani, Hurlingham, Syokimau, AthiRiver, Kitengela, Mlolongo and their adjacent areas.

Kenya Power assured its customers that they were working jointly with the Kenya Electricity Transmission Company (KETRACO) to locate and rectify the fault, and restore supply.

The country witnessed a major blackout at around 10:45 am prompting Kenyans to air their frustrations on Social Media.

Hours later, Kenya power restored power supply in Nairobi, Western Kenya, Mt. Kenya Region, North Rift, South Nyanza and Central Rift and promised to restore power in the remaining affected areas.

A few minutes later, parts of Nairobi (listed above) witnessed another blackout which they say efforts to correct is underway.

Earlier, we had reported the Company said an outage in many parts of the country on Tuesday morning was caused by collapsed towers on Kiambere-Embakasi high voltage transmission line.

