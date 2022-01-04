× Digital News Videos Health & Science Opinion Education Columnists Lifestyle Cartoons Moi Cabinets Kibaki Cabinets Arts & Culture Gender Podcasts E-Paper Tributes Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Jobs Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
×
Login
THE STANDARD
Home
Counties
Politics
Business
World
National
Health & Science
Opinion
Education
Columnists
Lifestyle
Cartoons
Moi Cabinets
Kibaki Cabinets
Arts & Culture
Gender
COVID-19
Sports
Entertainment
The Insider
E-paper
Digital News
Videos
Opinions
Cartoons
Education
E-Paper
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Nairobian
Entertainment
Eve Woman
Travelog
TV Stations
KTN Home
KTN News
BTV
KTN Farmers TV
Radio Stations
Radio Maisha
Spice FM
Vybez Radio
Enterprise
VAS
E-Learning
Digger Classified
Games
Crosswords
Sudoku
The Standard Group
Corporate
Contact Us
Rate Card
Vacancies
DCX
O.M Portal
Corporate Email
RMS

NSSF Board stopped from doing business pending COTU petition

NATIONAL
By Jael Mboga | January 4th 2022

NSSF Board has been stopped from transacting any business pending a petition filed by COTU. [File, Standard]

The High Court has ordered the National Social Security Fund (NSSF) Board to stop all meetings or business transactions, pending the determination of a case filed by the Central Organization of Trade Unions (COTU).

COTU had moved to court demanding that Labour Cabinet Secretary Simon Chelugui gazettes its nominee to the NSSF Board, Rose Omamo.

Employment and Labour Relations Court judge Monica Mbaru has set January 17 as the date for mention of the case.

COTU has listed Labour CS Chelugui, Attorney-General Kihara Kariuki and the NSSF Board of Trustees as the first, second and third respondents respectively.

KEEP READING

COTU boss Francis Atwoli, in a statement dated Wednesday, January 4, said the judge’s order essentially stops NSSF from advertising or hiring any staff that require the Board’s input.

"The hiring, as advertised by NSSF, can only happen when the NSSF Board and various committees, including HR committee, are legally constituted after the gazettement of Omamo,” said Atwoli.

A similar tussle occurred in 2018 when COTU sounded an alarm over its exclusion from the NSSF Board of Trustees.

COTU warned the Ministry of Labour against excluding social partners, stating that doing so contravened international labour laws.

At the time, a gazette notice failed to include the union’s representative to NSSF, Damaris Muhika.

COTU is supposed to have two representatives at the NSSF Board.

Atwoli, at the time, said he had made countless appeals to the then-Labour CS Ukur Yattani (now at Treasury in same capacity) to gazette the union’s representative to NSSF.

“The government wants to do away with the representation of workers at NSSF,” Ernest Nadome, COTU’s first Assistant Secretary-General, said at the time.

“The role of the government is to only own the money in trust. When it comes to oversight and managing those funds, that particular responsibility should rest on workers' and employers’ representatives,” he added.

Atwoli had, in April of that year, warned that COTU would call for a mass withdrawal of workers and employers from NSSF should its representatives and those of the Federation of Kenya Employers (FKE) be kicked out of the board.

This is after MPs proposed amendments to the NSSF Act 2013.

Nadome claimed that the government was also contemplating removing union representatives from the National Health Insurance Fund (NHIF).

“We want the government to zero in on rogue MPs now working on crafting these bills to serve their own interests,” he said, adding: “As Kenyan workers, we are not going to accept being excluded from these bodies,” he said.

Share this story

RELATED VIDEOS

Charles Njonjo did not formally get the title ‘Sir’
Charles Njonjo served as Kenya’s first indigenous Attorney-General between 1963 and 1979.
Monitor water pumps remotely via your phone
Tracking and monitoring motor vehicles is not new to Kenyans. Competition to install affordable tracking devices is fierce but essential for fleet managers who receive reports online and track vehicles from the comfort of their desk.

MOST READ

Widow fears for daughter who disappeared after ‘lesbianism’ allegations
Widow fears for daughter who disappeared after ‘lesbianism’ allegations

NAIROBI

By Jacob Ng’etich

.
RECOMMENDED NEWS
Politicians at the mercy of courts barely seven months to polls

By Paul Ogemba | 7 hours ago

Politicians at the mercy of courts barely seven months to polls
Cache of firearms and foreign connections that nearly compromised Kenya's security

By Wallace Kantai | 7 hours ago

Cache of firearms and foreign connections that nearly compromised Kenya's security
Njonjo christened us 'seven bearded sisters', recalls Senator Orengo

By Olivia Odhiambo | 7 hours ago

Njonjo christened us 'seven bearded sisters', recalls Senator Orengo
Power of milk that dried up as KCC dreamed big

By Amos Kareithi | 8 hours ago

Power of milk that dried up as KCC dreamed big

;
To personalise content, tailor ads and provide best user experience, we use cookies. By using our site, you agree to use our cookies.

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

Telegram

For the latest job adverts

join @standardjobs telegram channel

Digital News

The Nairobian

entertainment

evewoman

farmkenya

sports

Enterprise

tv stations

radio stations

© The Standard Group PLC
© The Standard Group PLC