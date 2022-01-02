Governor Alfred Mutua apologises over Kalonzo's wife fake death report
NATIONAL
By Brian Okoth
| January 2nd 2022
Machakos Governor Alfred Mutua has apologised after he sent a Facebook post on Sunday afternoon announcing that the wife of Wiper Party leader Kalonzo Musyoka was dead.
Pauline Musyoka, the former Vice-President’s spouse, is currently recuperating after a long illness, Kalonzo’s aide, Dennis Kavisu, told The Standard.
“I wish to apologise for the earlier post about the family of H.E. Kalonzo Musyoka. This was a result of misinformation and a hoax from several players, some, seemingly credible and close to H.E. Kalonzo, who made it seem like a message to me about the family. People can be evil.
“My sincere apologies for any anxiety caused. Happily, all is well. God bless you.”
Makueni Senator Mutula Kilonzo Junior told The Standard that Mama Pauline is alive and recuperating.
“Treat the [Pauline Musyoka] death reports as fake,” he said.
Ford-Kenya Party leader Moses Wetangula tweeted on Sunday afternoon that he was with Kalonzo at his (Kalonzo’s) Karen home in Nairobi, and that the ex-VP’s wife, Pauline, was well.
“[I] am in a meeting with Steve Kalonzo and Cyrus Jirongo at Steve's residence. Mama Pauline is alive, safe and sound. This (Governor Alfred Mutua’s Facebook post) is fake news at its highest crudity. Alfred Mutua, you owe the country an apology,” he said.
