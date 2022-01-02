× Digital News Videos Health & Science Opinion Education Columnists Lifestyle Cartoons Moi Cabinets Kibaki Cabinets Arts & Culture Gender Podcasts E-Paper Tributes Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Jobs Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
×
Login
THE STANDARD
Home
Counties
Politics
Business
World
National
Health & Science
Opinion
Education
Columnists
Lifestyle
Cartoons
Moi Cabinets
Kibaki Cabinets
Arts & Culture
Gender
COVID-19
Sports
Entertainment
The Insider
E-paper
Digital News
Videos
Opinions
Cartoons
Education
E-Paper
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Nairobian
Entertainment
Eve Woman
Travelog
TV Stations
KTN Home
KTN News
BTV
KTN Farmers TV
Radio Stations
Radio Maisha
Spice FM
Vybez Radio
Enterprise
VAS
E-Learning
Digger Classified
Games
Crosswords
Sudoku
The Standard Group
Corporate
Contact Us
Rate Card
Vacancies
DCX
O.M Portal
Corporate Email
RMS

Governor Alfred Mutua apologises over Kalonzo's wife fake death report

NATIONAL
By Brian Okoth | January 2nd 2022

Machakos Governor Alfred Mutua. [File, Standard]

Machakos Governor Alfred Mutua has apologised after he sent a Facebook post on Sunday afternoon announcing that the wife of Wiper Party leader Kalonzo Musyoka was dead.

Pauline Musyoka, the former Vice-President’s spouse, is currently recuperating after a long illness, Kalonzo’s aide, Dennis Kavisu, told The Standard.

“I wish to apologise for the earlier post about the family of H.E. Kalonzo Musyoka. This was a result of misinformation and a hoax from several players, some, seemingly credible and close to H.E. Kalonzo, who made it seem like a message to me about the family. People can be evil.

“My sincere apologies for any anxiety caused. Happily, all is well. God bless you.”

KEEP READING

A screenshot of Governor Mutua’s apology. [Courtesy, Facebook]

 

Makueni Senator Mutula Kilonzo Junior told The Standard that Mama Pauline is alive and recuperating.

“Treat the [Pauline Musyoka] death reports as fake,” he said.

Ford-Kenya Party leader Moses Wetangula tweeted on Sunday afternoon that he was with Kalonzo at his (Kalonzo’s) Karen home in Nairobi, and that the ex-VP’s wife, Pauline, was well.

“[I] am in a meeting with Steve Kalonzo and Cyrus Jirongo at Steve's residence. Mama Pauline is alive, safe and sound. This (Governor Alfred Mutua’s Facebook post) is fake news at its highest crudity. Alfred Mutua, you owe the country an apology,” he said.

Share this story

RELATED VIDEOS

Governor aspirant vows to deal with squatter trouble
An aspirant for the governor seat, Stephen Mwakesi, has promised to adequately address pertinent issues affecting the local community.
Woman kills self, her two children by setting house on fire
Bodies of Hellen Vuyanzi and her two children were taken to Webuye County Hospital morgue.

MOST READ

Uhuru: 2022 will have four academic terms
Uhuru: 2022 will have four academic terms

EDUCATION

By Brian Okoth

.
RECOMMENDED NEWS
Charles Mugane Njonjo: Moi’s powerful Constitutional Affairs Minister

By Kenya Yearbook Editorial Board | 2 hours ago

Charles Mugane Njonjo: Moi’s powerful Constitutional Affairs Minister
Charles Njonjo, Jomo Kenyatta’s powerful Attorney-General

By Kenya Yearbook Editorial Board | 3 hours ago

Charles Njonjo, Jomo Kenyatta’s powerful Attorney-General
Leaders mourn former Attorney-General Charles Njonjo

By Elvince Joshua | 3 hours ago

Leaders mourn former Attorney-General Charles Njonjo
Charles Njonjo’s cause of death revealed

By Brian Okoth | 4 hours ago

Charles Njonjo’s cause of death revealed

;
To personalise content, tailor ads and provide best user experience, we use cookies. By using our site, you agree to use our cookies.

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

Telegram

For the latest job adverts

join @standardjobs telegram channel

Digital News

The Nairobian

entertainment

evewoman

farmkenya

sports

Enterprise

tv stations

radio stations

© The Standard Group PLC
© The Standard Group PLC