Dennis Itumbi leaves hospital, vows to expose his 'abductors'

NATIONAL
By Mireri Junior | January 1st 2022

Deputy President William Ruto when he visited Dennis Itumbi at Nairobi West Hospital on December 30. [Courtesy]

Deputy President William Ruto's digital communications strategist Dennis Itumbi has for the first time since his alleged abduction made public the injuries he suffered at the hands of his attackers.

Speaking to The Standard on January 1 after being discharged from Nairobi West Hospital, Itumbi said he is out of danger after responding well to treatment. 

"The doctors have said I am out of danger, I will only go back to the hospital for normal clinics,” he told The Standard.

According to Itumbi, the alleged abduction left him with numerous bodily injuries.

KEEP READING

Itumbi was found dumped at Nairobi's Lucky Summer estate on the night of December 24 and rushed to hospital by Good Samaritans.

The blogger claims his attackers left him with fractured limbs, the left leg being broken thrice, and a damaged ankle.

“I suffered triple fractures on the left leg, one fracture on the right leg and an ankle dislocation,” he said.

Itumbi also sustained an arm fracture and a dislocated wrist.

"Because of the handcuffs, I also sustained wrist dislocation," said the blogger.

The attackers reportedly poked his eyes damaging his cornea to an extent he could not see.

“I could not see after they poked my eyes, damaging my corneas.”

The blogger also suffered shoulder injuries among others during the ordeal that happened on December 23.

Itumbi said he was moved to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) after he developed difficulty in breathing as a result of the injuries.

“In the process of treatment, I developed trauma-pneumonia due to the injuries, and that is why I was moved to the ICU,” he said.

The blogger said he had forgiven his abductors, but vowed to expose them at a later date.

Itumbi was picked from a barbershop in Kiambu’s Thindigua area before being bundled into a vehicle by unknown people who sped off from the scene.

Police while confirming the incident said local boda boda riders found Itumbi naked with multiple injuries.

The riders contacted an Uber driver who took him to a hospital within the Kasarani area.

“He was dumped here [Lucky Summer] by unknown people with bodily injuries and fractures and taken to hospital,” said Kasarani police boss Peter Mwanzo.

Ruto on December 30 while visiting Itumbi in hospital faulted the State in the alleged abduction of Dennis Itumbi.

DP Ruto alleged that Itumbi’s torture was carried out by police officers in what he termed as impunity.

“I spent time with Itumbi last evening, saw his heavily bandaged arm and legs, the result of torture by people who should have been there to protect him and us all,” Ruto posted on Twitter.

Ruto said the brutal torture subjected to Itumbi leaving him with multiple injuries and fractures was meant to silence people supporting his presidential bid.

“They have now turned violent and fatalistic after all the negative narratives, threats and blackmail against us failed. Like Dennis, we all must be strong knowing that in a few months we will defeat impunity, entitlement, arrogance and abhor and free our nation for good. Pole Dennis. Get well soon. God is the Almighty,” said the DP.

