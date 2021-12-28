Nick Salat’s mum: The woman who sold everything, legitimately, to feed her 10 children
NATIONAL
By Elvince Joshua
| December 28th 2021
Elizabeth Chepkoech was a go-getter, an ingenious businesswoman who tried her hand at everything, legitimately, to feed her ten children, especially after her husband’s death in 1987.
Chepkoech is the mother of KANU Secretary-General Nick Salat.
She was laid to rest on Tuesday, December 28 at her matrimonial home in Siwot Village, Bomet East Sub-County in Bomet County. Her late husband, Isaac Salat, served as a Member of Parliament in the 1970s.
Trained as a teacher, Chepkoech expanded her income-generating ventures to agriculture, hospitality and transport sectors.
KEEP READING
“Mama Elizabeth was an all-rounder,” her eulogy said.
“She was into farming; maize and coffee; transport, you name it, she was there. Whenever she saw a business opportunity, she would assess, and if viable, she would dive into it with zeal.
“She bought a truck that would go all the way to Chepalungu to buy maize and deliver it to Nakuru cereals. She took coffee to Kisii for processing and then sold it to coffee board.
“She had a supermarket in Sotik. She supplied milk to KCC. She was a great farmer, from cabbage to maize and beans.
“On poultry sector, she supplied chicken to Kisumu and eggs around Sotik and Bomet. In her farm, one would find everything. Whenever her children came visiting, they would go back with what they called ‘relief’ (food). She ran Club 181 Hotel in Sotik and Longisa.
“If you are wondering how she managed to see her children through school, there goes your answer.”
By the time Chekpoech’s spouse was dying in 1987, her children, Nick Salat and Madge Salat, were pursuing their undergraduate degrees in Canada.
Another child, Stone Salat, was in India while Edwin, the fifth born, was studying at a Kenyan college, with the rest in primary and secondary schools.
Chepkoech knew she had to play both the mother and father roles to see her children through school.
Her burial on Tuesday was attended by, among others, KANU chairperson Gideon Moi, Nominated MP Wilson Sossion, among others.
Chekoech died on December 21, 2021.
(Additional reporting by Julius Chepkwony)
RELATED VIDEOS
Monitor water pumps remotely via your phoneTracking and monitoring motor vehicles is not new to Kenyans. Competition to install affordable tracking devices is fierce but essential for fleet managers who receive reports online and track vehicles from the comfort of their desk.
MOST READ
Woman loses three kin in crash while 11 perish at Coast blackspot
NYANZA
- Passengers cheat death after Modern Coast bus catches fire
WESTERN
- Mt Kenya running mates might not earn Raila, Ruto extra votes
OPINION
- Denial of services is a violation of human rights, Catholic clergy
CENTRAL
By Mose Sammy
- Places to visit this holiday season that cost less than Sh1,000
NATIONAL
By Betty Njeru
- Kenyans on Twitter surprise man with Sh20,000 after viral post
NATIONAL