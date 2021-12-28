× Digital News Videos Health & Science Opinion Education Columnists Lifestyle Cartoons Moi Cabinets Kibaki Cabinets Arts & Culture Gender Podcasts E-Paper Tributes Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Jobs Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
Former director of police operations Henry Barmao dies

NATIONAL
By Kamore Maina | December 28th 2021

Henry Barmao died at the Nairobi Hospital on Monday, December 27, 2021. [File, Standard]

Henry Barmao, the former director of police operations, has died.

Barmao died at 8:40pm on Monday, December 27, while receiving treatment at the Nairobi Hospital, his family said.

The career police officer retired from the service in April 2020 after attaining the mandatory retirement age of 60 years.

His last posting was at the Vigilance House, where he served as the director of operations.

He was replaced by Nairobi regional head of police operations, James Mwaniki.

