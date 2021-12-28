Former director of police operations Henry Barmao dies

Henry Barmao died at the Nairobi Hospital on Monday, December 27, 2021. [File, Standard]

Henry Barmao, the former director of police operations, has died.

Barmao died at 8:40pm on Monday, December 27, while receiving treatment at the Nairobi Hospital, his family said.

The career police officer retired from the service in April 2020 after attaining the mandatory retirement age of 60 years.

His last posting was at the Vigilance House, where he served as the director of operations.

He was replaced by Nairobi regional head of police operations, James Mwaniki.

