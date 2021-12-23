Emergency numbers you should have over the holiday

Accident on a highway during rainfall at night. Ambulance in the foreground. [iStockphoto]

As Christmas festivities gain momentum, the rate of crime in the country and occurrence of road accidents has been known to increase.

Here are emergency contacts you need to have/know.

Police

Police hotlines in Kenya to report crime, fire, or request ambulance services and emergency medical services (EMS) are: 999

112

911

Kenya Police Headquarters: 2240000 or 0726-035455 or Tel: +254 (020) 341411

Any suspicious activity can also be reported to 0800722203.

Ambulance

To request ambulance services, you can call: 999

or Kenya Red Cross Society Ambulance: Call 1199 or Tel: 020-3950000

Alternative hotlines for Kenya Red Cross are; 0700395395 or 0738395395

AMREF flying doctors ambulance- Tel: 020-3315454/5

AAR Emergency Ambulance: 020-2717374

Avenue Rescue Services: 020-3743858

St. John Ambulance: 020-2210000

Fire Brigade

For fire emergencies, call: 999

Nairobi Fire Brigade- Tel: 0202222181 or 0202222182 or 0202344599

Emergency Hotline: 0206982999 Hotline numbers you should have during the holiday period [Standard]

Hospitals

To access hospitals, call

Kenyatta National Hospital

Tel: 020 2726300, 2726550, or 0738606409,

Mathare Hospital

Tel: 020 3763315/7, 07176943399 or 0731649846

Moi Teaching and Referral Hospital

COVID-19 hotline number: 0110052150

Nakuru Level 6 Hospital: 0758 722032

Tel: 051 2215580

Jaramogi Oginga Odinga Teaching and Referral Hospital

Tel: 057 2020801 or 057 2020803 or 057 2020321

Covid-19 Emergency Response numbers

719: The toll-free line by the Ministry of Health to help get information on the coronavirus and report any suspected cases.

Or call 0800 721316

Kenya Power:

24hr contact centre hotline (not toll free) for Kenya is 97771

Missing Child Report

To file a report on missing or lost but found children, call 0800 223 344, a hotline operated by Missing Child Kenya (MCK).

Gender-Based Violence (GBV)

1195: Toll-free national hotline for victims of Gender-Based Violence (GBV).

Child Abuse

To report child abuse, call or WhatsApp Chat: 0722 116 116 ( between 7 am-6 pm),

Or call 116: a 24-hour toll free number operated by Childline Kenya.

