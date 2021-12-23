Emergency numbers you should have over the holiday
NATIONAL
By Betty Njeru
| December 23rd 2021
As Christmas festivities gain momentum, the rate of crime in the country and occurrence of road accidents has been known to increase.
Here are emergency contacts you need to have/know.
Police
Police hotlines in Kenya to report crime, fire, or request ambulance services and emergency medical services (EMS) are: 999
112
911
Kenya Police Headquarters: 2240000 or 0726-035455 or Tel: +254 (020) 341411
Any suspicious activity can also be reported to 0800722203.
Ambulance
To request ambulance services, you can call: 999
or Kenya Red Cross Society Ambulance: Call 1199 or Tel: 020-3950000
Alternative hotlines for Kenya Red Cross are; 0700395395 or 0738395395
AMREF flying doctors ambulance- Tel: 020-3315454/5
AAR Emergency Ambulance: 020-2717374
Avenue Rescue Services: 020-3743858
St. John Ambulance: 020-2210000
Fire Brigade
For fire emergencies, call: 999
Nairobi Fire Brigade- Tel: 0202222181 or 0202222182 or 0202344599
Emergency Hotline: 0206982999
Hospitals
To access hospitals, call
Kenyatta National Hospital
Tel: 020 2726300, 2726550, or 0738606409,
Mathare Hospital
Tel: 020 3763315/7, 07176943399 or 0731649846
Moi Teaching and Referral Hospital
COVID-19 hotline number: 0110052150
Nakuru Level 6 Hospital: 0758 722032
Tel: 051 2215580
Jaramogi Oginga Odinga Teaching and Referral Hospital
Tel: 057 2020801 or 057 2020803 or 057 2020321
Covid-19 Emergency Response numbers
719: The toll-free line by the Ministry of Health to help get information on the coronavirus and report any suspected cases.
Or call 0800 721316
Kenya Power:
24hr contact centre hotline (not toll free) for Kenya is 97771
Missing Child Report
To file a report on missing or lost but found children, call 0800 223 344, a hotline operated by Missing Child Kenya (MCK).
Gender-Based Violence (GBV)
1195: Toll-free national hotline for victims of Gender-Based Violence (GBV).
Child Abuse
To report child abuse, call or WhatsApp Chat: 0722 116 116 ( between 7 am-6 pm),
Or call 116: a 24-hour toll free number operated by Childline Kenya.
