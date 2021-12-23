× Digital News Videos Health & Science Opinion Education Columnists Lifestyle Cartoons Moi Cabinets Kibaki Cabinets Arts & Culture Gender Podcasts E-Paper Tributes Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Jobs Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
×
Login
THE STANDARD
Home
Counties
Politics
Business
World
National
Health & Science
Opinion
Education
Columnists
Lifestyle
Cartoons
Moi Cabinets
Kibaki Cabinets
Arts & Culture
Gender
COVID-19
Sports
Entertainment
The Insider
E-paper
Digital News
Videos
Opinions
Cartoons
Education
E-Paper
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Nairobian
Entertainment
Eve Woman
Travelog
TV Stations
KTN Home
KTN News
BTV
KTN Farmers TV
Radio Stations
Radio Maisha
Spice FM
Vybez Radio
Enterprise
VAS
E-Learning
Digger Classified
Games
Crosswords
Sudoku
The Standard Group
Corporate
Contact Us
Rate Card
Vacancies
DCX
O.M Portal
Corporate Email
RMS

Emergency numbers you should have over the holiday

NATIONAL
By Betty Njeru | December 23rd 2021

Accident on a highway during rainfall at night. Ambulance in the foreground. [iStockphoto]

As Christmas festivities gain momentum, the rate of crime in the country and occurrence of road accidents has been known to increase.

Here are emergency contacts you need to have/know.

Police

Police hotlines in Kenya to report crime, fire, or request ambulance services and emergency medical services (EMS) are: 999

KEEP READING

112

911

Kenya Police Headquarters: 2240000 or 0726-035455 or Tel: +254 (020) 341411

Any suspicious activity can also be reported to 0800722203.

Ambulance

To request ambulance services, you can call: 999

or Kenya Red Cross Society Ambulance: Call 1199 or Tel: 020-3950000

Alternative hotlines for Kenya Red Cross are; 0700395395 or 0738395395

AMREF flying doctors ambulance- Tel: 020-3315454/5

AAR Emergency Ambulance: 020-2717374

Avenue Rescue Services: 020-3743858

St. John Ambulance: 020-2210000

Fire Brigade

For fire emergencies, call: 999

Nairobi Fire Brigade- Tel: 0202222181 or 0202222182 or 0202344599

Emergency Hotline: 0206982999

Hotline numbers you should have during the holiday period [Standard]

Hospitals

To access hospitals, call

Kenyatta National Hospital

Tel: 020 2726300, 2726550, or 0738606409,

Mathare Hospital

Tel: 020 3763315/7, 07176943399 or 0731649846

Moi Teaching and Referral Hospital

COVID-19 hotline number: 0110052150

Nakuru Level 6 Hospital: 0758 722032

Tel: 051 2215580

Jaramogi Oginga Odinga Teaching and Referral Hospital

Tel: 057 2020801 or 057 2020803 or 057 2020321

Covid-19 Emergency Response numbers

719: The toll-free line by the Ministry of Health to help get information on the coronavirus and report any suspected cases.

Or call 0800 721316

Kenya Power:

24hr contact centre hotline (not toll free) for Kenya is 97771

Missing Child Report

To file a report on missing or lost but found children, call 0800 223 344, a hotline operated by Missing Child Kenya (MCK).

Gender-Based Violence (GBV)

1195: Toll-free national hotline for victims of Gender-Based Violence (GBV).

Child Abuse

To report child abuse, call or WhatsApp Chat: 0722 116 116 ( between 7 am-6 pm),

Or call 116: a 24-hour toll free number operated by Childline Kenya. 

 

Share this story

RELATED VIDEOS

Cough Xmas Season
Monitor water pumps remotely via your phone
Tracking and monitoring motor vehicles is not new to Kenyans. Competition to install affordable tracking devices is fierce but essential for fleet managers who receive reports online and track vehicles from the comfort of their desk.

MOST READ

Kisumu streets to be closed for Christmas bash
Kisumu streets to be closed for Christmas bash

NYANZA

By Harold Odhiambo

.
RECOMMENDED NEWS
Four Ugandans arrested for harassing Kenyan fishermen

By Robert Amalemba | 46 minutes ago

Four Ugandans arrested for harassing Kenyan fishermen
Why we demolished Uhuru Park- Uhuru

By Winfrey Owino | 3 hours ago

Why we demolished Uhuru Park- Uhuru
Ruto’s much-touted numbers evaporate in Parliament

By Grace Ng’ang’a | 7 hours ago

Ruto’s much-touted numbers evaporate in Parliament
Down the memory lane: Jaramogi gave freely, Tom Mboya was stingy

By Hudson Gumbihi | 7 hours ago

Down the memory lane: Jaramogi gave freely, Tom Mboya was stingy

;
To personalise content, tailor ads and provide best user experience, we use cookies. By using our site, you agree to use our cookies.

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

Telegram

For the latest job adverts

join @standardjobs telegram channel

Digital News

The Nairobian

entertainment

evewoman

farmkenya

sports

Enterprise

tv stations

radio stations

© The Standard Group PLC
© The Standard Group PLC