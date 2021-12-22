× Digital News Videos Health & Science Opinion Education Columnists Lifestyle Cartoons Moi Cabinets Kibaki Cabinets Arts & Culture Gender Podcasts E-Paper Tributes Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Jobs Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
Customers to enjoy lower call rates from January 2022, CA boss Ezra Chiloba directs

NATIONAL
By Winfrey Owino | December 22nd 2021

CA boss Ezra Chiloba on Wednesday, December 22, 2021, directed mobile operators to reduce MTR and FTR effective January 1. [File, Standard]

Callers across networks will enjoy lower call rates as from January 1, 2022, Communications Authority of Kenya says. 

In a press release dated December 22, 2021, the regulator’s Director-General Ezra Chiloba directed the reduction of call and SMS termination rates for callers talking across networks from Sh0.99 to Sh0.12 per minute.

“In the latest review, the Authority has capped the MTRs and the FTRs at Sh0.12 per minute with effect from January 1, 2022,” Chiloba’s statement read in part.

When implemented, callers will save an extra Sh0.87 per minute on calls across networks.

KEEP READING

The Mobile Termination Rates (MTR) and Fixed Termination Rates (FTR) are costs that mobile operators charge each other to allow customers communicate across networks.

According to Chiloba, the decision to reduce the rates was reached at after a public consultation with views and comments from various stake holders in the telecommunication sector, including the telecommunication service providers.

“We consulted and arrived at the decision after realising that it is hard for consumers to enjoy affordable communication services,” he added.

The CA boss defended his move saying it was not a first in history adding similar changes had been done in 2007 and 2010.

