Customers to enjoy lower call rates from January 2022, CA boss Ezra Chiloba directs

CA boss Ezra Chiloba on Wednesday, December 22, 2021, directed mobile operators to reduce MTR and FTR effective January 1. [File, Standard]

Callers across networks will enjoy lower call rates as from January 1, 2022, Communications Authority of Kenya says.

In a press release dated December 22, 2021, the regulator’s Director-General Ezra Chiloba directed the reduction of call and SMS termination rates for callers talking across networks from Sh0.99 to Sh0.12 per minute.

“In the latest review, the Authority has capped the MTRs and the FTRs at Sh0.12 per minute with effect from January 1, 2022,” Chiloba’s statement read in part.

When implemented, callers will save an extra Sh0.87 per minute on calls across networks.

The Mobile Termination Rates (MTR) and Fixed Termination Rates (FTR) are costs that mobile operators charge each other to allow customers communicate across networks.

According to Chiloba, the decision to reduce the rates was reached at after a public consultation with views and comments from various stake holders in the telecommunication sector, including the telecommunication service providers.

“We consulted and arrived at the decision after realising that it is hard for consumers to enjoy affordable communication services,” he added.

The CA boss defended his move saying it was not a first in history adding similar changes had been done in 2007 and 2010.

