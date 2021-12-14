Court stops government from denying unvaccinated Kenyans services
NATIONAL
By Betty Njeru
| December 14th 2021
The High Court has suspended an order by the Government blocking unvaccinated Kenyans from accessing services from December 21.
High Court Judge Antony Mrima stopped the directive on Tuesday morning, pending hearing and determination of the case.
Businessman Enock Aura had last week filed a petition under certificate of urgency stopping State from denying unvaccinated persons government services, on basis of illegality.
Last month, the Health Ministry said it would be mandatory for Kenyans to show proof of vaccination against the coronavirus disease, in order to access in-person services from government offices starting December 21.
Some of the services that unvaccinated Kenyans would be locked out from include; Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA), Education, National Transport Service Authority (NTSA), Immigration, hospital and prison visitations, and port services and others.
“We have Kenyans time to get the vaccine by December 21. As much as we will enforce these measures, accountability on implementing these measures will lie on individuals,” Health CS Mutahi Kagwe stated.
Public Service Vehicle (PSV) drivers, matatu conductors, boda boda riders, pilots, air hostesses, and Kenyans working in the transport sector were also required to show proof of full vaccination at all times, as per the directive.
The order also extended to visitors seeking admission to National Parks, Game Reserves, hotels, bars and restaurants.
Similarly, all visitors arriving in Kenya from December 21 will be required to show physical proof of vaccination against Covid-19, the Ministry said.
Kenyans travelling outside the country from December 21 are also required to show their vaccination certificates.
“All inbound travelers into the country must be in possession of a negative COVID-19 PCR taken 96 hours before arrival into the country,” the Health ministry noted.
