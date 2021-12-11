Shopping complex and hotel to be built at Uhuru Gardens

Interior PS Karanja Kibicho addressing the press at Uhuru Gardens. [Wilberforce Okwiri, Standard]

Preparations to host Jamhuri Day celebrations at Uhuru Gardens in Nairobi are complete after weeks of rehearsals and military drills.

However, Kenyans will have to have wait longer for the unveiling of the iconic Mashujaa Museum which is being built within the same grounds.

Interior PS Karanja Kibicho yesterday said the opening of the monument will not happen during today's celebrations.

“Uhuru Gardens will not be officially opened during the celebrations. We are only using the grounds as the venue for celebrations. There will be another ceremony to unveil the facility,” said Kibicho, who chairs the National Celebrations Committee.

Reports indicate the facility which will act as a memorial park of Kenyan heroes and history since 1800 will be opened in May next year.

“We are only coming here for Jamhuri not any other function. There are still final touches that need to be done on the project,” said Kibicho. Section of Uhuru Gardens, Nairobi. [Wilberforce Okwiri, Standard]

Mashujaa Stadium is being established by the National Museum of Kenya in collaboration with the military and other state agencies. Once complete, the museum will preserve the culture and history of Kenya.

Historical artifacts and portraits of Kenya heroes will be displayed in various sections of the museum. Other sections will include a library, souvenir shop, writings, and photos of wildlife, unique literature, writings, maps, traditional weaponry and musical instruments.

Other facilities that will in included in the memorial park are a shopping complex, business centre, a hotel and convention centre.

The museum will also have a stone artifact with inscriptions of the first stanza of the national anthem in English and Swahili. The entrance to the museum will have Kenyan flags raised on both sides alongside the coat of arms.

During the committee’s briefing on preparations, Kibicho said there will be temporary disruption of flights.

“We will have closed the airspace for the period people will be at the venue and all the airlines have been notified. This is what happens every time there are celebrations in Nairobi,” said the PS.

Only 10,000 people will be allowed into the public space at the venue.

Share this story