Standard Group Editor-in-Chief Ochieng Rapuro makes editorial changes

NATIONAL
By Brian Okoth | December 9th 2021

Standard Group Editor-in-Chief Ochieng Rapuro during the relaunch of KTN News on November 29, 2021. [Stafford Ondego, Standard]

The Standard Group Editor-in-Chief Ochieng Rapuro has announced changes in the newsroom. 

The changes, he says, will streamline Standard Group’s operations, eight months into the converged newsroom set-up.

“We now have a fairly clear picture of what is working for us and what we can do better,” he said in a communication to the Editorial staff on Thursday, December 9.

New leadership changes

The changes include three senior appointments that will affect Kizito Namulanda, Nzau Musau and Ng’ang’a Mbugua.

Kizito Namulanda has been appointed Editor in charge of Innovation and Content, Nzau Musau has been promoted to Intake Editor and Ng’ang’a Mbugua joins the Standard Editorial team as Deputy Editor, Print Daily.

Namulanda was the Project Manager of the Standard Group transformation project, and served as the pioneer Intake Editor. He will now take full charge of all Standard Group broadcast platforms (TV and Radio) as the Editor in charge of Innovation and Content.

Musau, a long-serving newsroom leader with vast experience in news gathering and processing, assumes the position of Intake Editor. Prior to this announcement, Mr Musau, served as one of the pioneer continuity editors in the converged newsroom. 

Former Daily Nation senior editor, Ng’ang’a Mbugua joins the Standard as Deputy Editor, Print Daily. 

Other appointments

Sophia Wanuna, who was the acting Broadcast Editor, resumes her role as the Deputy Editor, Broadcast. She oversaw the recent rebranding of KTN News

John Mwaura, who was the TV Programmes Editor, replaces Nzau Musau as Continuity Editor.

Roselyn Obala, the former Politics Editor, now takes up a new role as City Editor and Fred Indimuli, an Output Editor, is the new Politics Editor.

Stevens Muendo becomes the new Entertainment Editor, taking over from Wairimu Nyingi, who has been deployed to the Quality Assurance Desk as an Editor.

Former City Editor Amos Kareithi becomes the new Deputy Editor for Politics and seasoned Education reporter Augustine Oduor has been appointed Deputy Editor in charge of City Desk.

Eddy Talam has been confirmed as the Deputy Editor in charge of counties.

Mark Oloo and Nicholas Asego have taken up new roles as Quality Assurance Editors at the Print Hub.

Other appointments include: George Maringa and Fredrick Kagonye who have been deployed to the Radar (News and Current Affairs) Desk as reporters. 

“These appointments take effect immediately,” said Rapuro.

Unravelling Dr Mercy Mwangangi’s love metaphor
