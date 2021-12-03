All visitors coming into the country must show Covid-19 vaccination certificate, MoH
By Betty Njeru
| December 3rd 2021
All visitors arriving in Kenya from December 21 will be required to show physical proof of vaccination against Covid-19.
The Health Ministry now says it will remain vigilant in a bid to tame the new Omicron variant, that has taken the world by storm.
“We wish to clarify that we remain vigilant at all our Points of Entry (POE) to ensure we do not import the new variant into the country,” a statement from the Ministry read.
Kenyans travelling outside the country from December 21 are also required to show their certificates.
“All inbound travelers into the country must be in possession of a negative COVID-19 PCR taken 96 hours before arrival into the country,” the ministry clarified.
Only persons above 18 years are required to show vaccination certificates.
Last week, Acting Health Director-General Dr Patrick Amoth called for increased surveillance and screening at all entry points into the country.
“Enhanced surveillance protocols including quarantine and repeat testing should be applied to all passengers from countries reporting the new variant, and passengers transiting through the same,” Amoth said.
The variant, omicron, presents a large number of mutations which according to WHO poses great challenges to scientists.
Already, cases of the variant have been detected in the UK, Germany, Italy, Netherlands, Hong Kong, Italy, Belgium, Israel, Denmark, Austria, Czech Republic, Australia, Canada, and Portugal.
