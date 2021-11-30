Suspended FKF boss Nick Mwendwa granted Sh10m cash bail

FKF President Nick Mwendwa at a Milimani court on Monday, November 15, 2021, when he was arraigned at the court under a miscellaneous application over the alleged involvement of mismanagement of funds at the federation. [Collins Kweyu, Standard]

Suspended FKF President Nick Mwendwa has been granted a cash bail of Sh10 million or an alternative bond of Sh15 million and two sureties for his freedom.

The suspended Football Kenya Federation president Nick Mwendwa was arraigned in Milimani court today to face various charges including fraud.

Mwendwa suffered a setback when the court upheld its earlier decision and imposed more restrictions; he is required to deposit his passport in court.

Further, he is banned from accessing the FKF offices unless authorised by the court.

Mwendwa is not allowed to interfere with witnesses and he has also been gagged from discussing or publishing the matter in the media.

The case is set for mention and pretrial on December 20, 2021.

He was arrested along Kiambu Road on November 26 as he drove to the city centre and taken to the Directorate of Criminal Investigations for grilling. This was barely a day after he was set free by Nairobi magistrate Wandia Nyamu.

Mwendwa was initially arrested on November 12 and spent a weekend behind bars before being released on a bail of Sh4 million as investigations continued.

Hon. Nyamu dismissed the application after prosecutors, who had applied for seven days to enable them to conduct investigations, sought to close the file against him.

The magistrate ordered that Mwendwa be refunded his bail payment. Mwendwa's lawyer Eric Mutua wrote a protest letter to the Inspector General of Police (IG), Director of Public Prosecution and the DCI over the new arrest.

Mwendwa has been in police custody since Friday afternoon.

He was detained at Gigiri police cells where he was picked on Saturday for further interrogation.

