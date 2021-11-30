× Digital News Videos Health & Science Opinion Education Columnists Lifestyle Cartoons Moi Cabinets Kibaki Cabinets Arts & Culture Gender Podcasts E-Paper Tributes Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Jobs Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
×
Login
THE STANDARD
Home
Counties
Politics
Business
World
National
Health & Science
Opinion
Education
Columnists
Lifestyle
Cartoons
Moi Cabinets
Kibaki Cabinets
Arts & Culture
Gender
COVID-19
Sports
Entertainment
The Insider
E-paper
Digital News
Videos
Opinions
Cartoons
Education
E-Paper
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Nairobian
Entertainment
Eve Woman
Travelog
TV Stations
KTN Home
KTN News
BTV
KTN Farmers TV
Radio Stations
Radio Maisha
Spice FM
Vybez Radio
Enterprise
VAS
E-Learning
Digger Classified
Games
Crosswords
Sudoku
The Standard Group
Corporate
Contact Us
Rate Card
Vacancies
DCX
O.M Portal
Corporate Email
RMS

Suspended FKF boss Nick Mwendwa granted Sh10m cash bail

NATIONAL
By Mike Kihaki | November 30th 2021
FKF President Nick Mwendwa at a Milimani court on Monday, November 15, 2021, when he was arraigned at the court under a miscellaneous application over the alleged involvement of mismanagement of funds at the federation. [Collins Kweyu, Standard]

Suspended FKF President Nick Mwendwa has been granted a cash bail of Sh10 million or an alternative bond of Sh15 million and two sureties for his freedom.

The suspended Football Kenya Federation president Nick Mwendwa was arraigned in Milimani court today to face various charges including fraud.

Mwendwa suffered a setback when the court upheld its earlier decision and imposed more restrictions; he is required to deposit his passport in court.

Further, he is banned from accessing the FKF offices unless authorised by the court.

Mwendwa is not allowed to interfere with witnesses and he has also been gagged from discussing or publishing the matter in the media.

KEEP READING

 FKF president Nick Mwendwa to know fate after objecting to Sh38m graft charges

 Police want Nick Mwendwa to account for half a billion shillings

 Embattled FKF president Nick Mwendwa arrested

 Relief for Mwendwa as court closes file seeking his arrest

The case is set for mention and pretrial on December 20, 2021.

He was arrested along Kiambu Road on November 26 as he drove to the city centre and taken to the Directorate of Criminal Investigations for grilling. This was barely a day after he was set free by Nairobi magistrate Wandia Nyamu.

Mwendwa was initially arrested on November 12 and spent a weekend behind bars before being released on a bail of Sh4 million as investigations continued.

Hon. Nyamu dismissed the application after prosecutors, who had applied for seven days to enable them to conduct investigations, sought to close the file against him.

The magistrate ordered that Mwendwa be refunded his bail payment. Mwendwa's lawyer Eric Mutua wrote a protest letter to the Inspector General of Police (IG), Director of Public Prosecution and the DCI over the new arrest.

Mwendwa has been in police custody since Friday afternoon.

He was detained at Gigiri police cells where he was picked on Saturday for further interrogation.

Share this story

RELATED VIDEOS

Rais wa FKF Nick Mwendwa kusalia korokoroni akisubiri uamuzi kuhusu kushtakiwa kwake

FKF Premier League Results: Gor Mahia 1-0 Sofapaka, Tusker FC 1-0 Kariobangi Sharks

Tusker loses 1-0 to Posta Rangers in a FKF premier league match played at Ruaraka Grounds

Atella wins MA Junior Chess tournament in Kisumu
Derwin Atella is the 2021 MA Junior Chess tournament champion.
Onyango eyes Africa title after Nyakesha rematch
Defending light-welterweight champion George Onyango has a chance to fight for a continental title.

MOST READ

Catholic church threatens to return Simba Arati’s Sh100,000 donation
Catholic church threatens to return Simba Arati’s Sh100,000 donation

NATIONAL

By Eric Abuga

.
RECOMMENDED NEWS
Uhuru to wealthy nations: Covid will not be defeated by shutting us off

By Betty Njeru | 15 minutes ago

Uhuru to wealthy nations: Covid will not be defeated by shutting us off
How Covid-19 hampered rescue efforts for GBV victims

By Christine Koech | 1 hour ago

How Covid-19 hampered rescue efforts for GBV victims
State of the Nation Address: How Kenya weathered Covid storm

By Jael Mboga | 2 hours ago

State of the Nation Address: How Kenya weathered Covid storm
Lawyer Miguna to be issued with travel documents

By Jael Mboga | 4 hours ago

Lawyer Miguna to be issued with travel documents

;
Feedback
To personalise content, tailor ads and provide best user experience, we use cookies. By using our site, you agree to use our cookies.

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

Telegram

For the latest job adverts

join @standardjobs telegram channel

Digital News

The Nairobian

entertainment

evewoman

farmkenya

sports

Enterprise

tv stations

radio stations

© The Standard Group PLC
© The Standard Group PLC