× Digital News Videos Health & Science Opinion Education Columnists Lifestyle Cartoons Moi Cabinets Kibaki Cabinets Arts & Culture Gender Podcasts E-Paper Tributes Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Jobs Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
×
Login
THE STANDARD
Home
Counties
Politics
Business
World
National
Health & Science
Opinion
Education
Columnists
Lifestyle
Cartoons
Moi Cabinets
Kibaki Cabinets
Arts & Culture
Gender
COVID-19
Sports
Entertainment
The Insider
E-paper
Digital News
Videos
Opinions
Cartoons
Education
E-Paper
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Nairobian
Entertainment
Eve Woman
Travelog
TV Stations
KTN Home
KTN News
BTV
KTN Farmers TV
Radio Stations
Radio Maisha
Spice FM
Vybez Radio
Enterprise
VAS
E-Learning
Digger Classified
Games
Crosswords
Sudoku
The Standard Group
Corporate
Contact Us
Rate Card
Vacancies
DCX
O.M Portal
Corporate Email
RMS

Miguna Miguna: I’m not enjoying Berlin

NATIONAL
By Erik Kirschbaum | November 19th 2021

Miguna Miguna at Brandenburg Airport, Berlin, Germany. [Uwe Hauth]

BERLIN – Unexpectedly stranded in Germany while in transit halfway through his eagerly awaited homecoming to Kenya, activist-lawyer Miguna Miguna has been in a state of limbo as he pensively follows legal efforts in Nairobi that could allow him to complete his first journey to his African home in four years early next week.

Miguna says that his attempts to fly from Berlin to Nairobi were foiled at the last minute when a leading European airline, Air France, declined to allow him to board a flight in Berlin that he had purchased tickets for.

Miguna says the airline was acting on a directive from the Kenyan government that kept him grounded in Germany.

He showed a “denied boarding certificate” from Air France saying he faced the same problem in early 2020 when he was denied access to a Lufthansa flight from Berlin.

KEEP READING

 Don't abolish your parties, Martha Karua pushes for Mt Kenya unity

 Tightened security on Kenya-Uganda border causes heavy traffic [Photos]

 Thika rally gives fans reason to cheer

 The 15 documents all Kenya Power employees must submit to HR by Monday

 “No, I’m not enjoying Berlin – I’m basically marooned here in Berlin,” Miguna said in an interview in the German capital.

“I’m here in transit waiting for a green light to be able to travel to Kenya. The Kenyan authorities sent a red alert to the airlines to stop me from travelling to Kenya. My lawyers are in court hoping to have that lifted. The decision will be on Monday and we are hoping for a positive one because there is no reason that I’m not allowed to go.”

Despite spending decades of his life in exile in Canada and building a career as a successful litigation lawyer in Toronto, Miguna has an irrepressible yearning to return to Kenya -- even though he plans to fly back to his law practice and family in Toronto after a stay in Kenya. He said his goal is to help strengthen democracy and the rule of law in his native country with peaceful means.

“Kenya is my place of birth, my native land, the country of my citizenship and I was forced into exile illegally – I just want to go home,” Miguna said when asked why he was so eager to travel to Kenya despite the hardship and hurdles.

“Secondly, I want to continue the process of facilitating change. That is the work that I want to continue doing that had been interrupted (four years ago), the struggle for the liberation of Kenya. I believe Kenyans should be able to determine their future.”

Marooned in Berlin: Miguna Miguna [Uwe Hauth]

Miguna returned to Kenya in 2007 and worked for a time as a senior adviser to Prime Minister Raila Odinga.

He was forcibly exiled from Kenya in February 2018, bundled into an airplane bound for Dubai. He was charged with treason for being present at a presidential “swearing in” ceremony in 2018 for opposition leader Raila Odinga, who maintains he was the winner of an election that returned President Uhuru Kenyatta to power in August 2017. His forced exile was later revoked by the High Court in December 2018 but he has not been back in Kenya since then. The case has exposed a rift between Kenyatta’s government and the judiciary.

Miguna’s legal efforts to return to Kenya this month have had prominent support in Kenya from Law Society of Kenya (LSK) President Nelson Havi and former Chief Justice Willy Mutunga, who are seeking to have the red alert issued by Kenya lifted.

The legal team is also made up of his lawyers and three political parties who claim that the Attorney General misled the court on the red alert notice, saying it did not exist. He has kept his more than 1.7 million Twitter followers posted on his efforts to continue his journey to Kenya.

“They are afraid of the truth, they are just afraid of the fact that I am going to speak to people in Kenya truthfully without any fear,” said Miguna when asked to explain what he believes is behind the considerable efforts to prevent him from traveling to Kenya in November. He said his intentions are peaceful and he will be armed with nothing more than powerful arguments.

“Of course, it’s non-violent,” he said. “I’ve been very clear: this is not an armed struggle. I am not going in through the forest, I’m not crossing the border at night. I want to arrive on an airplane in broad daylight. It’s more of a popular revolution. Citizens who have been subjected to inhumane treatment rise up peacefully and demand their rights. It’s what was happening before I was removed.”

In mid-November Berlin is a dark and dreary city in the best of times and the conditions this year are more bleak than usual due to an ominous increase in the numbers of Covid-19 infections to record high levels above 60,000 per day, rising hospitalization rates to capacity levels and an increasing death rate of several hundred per day. There is also a prolonged period of political uncertainty in the air at the worst-possible time during the pandemic with the former conservative-led government in a caretaker role for nearly two months now as a new centre-left government struggles to come together to form a new government.

Having lived in Canada for much of the last 32 years and having stayed in contact with allies in Kenya for just as long, Miguna is no stranger to either cold dark winter weather or political turmoil. But caught in limbo himself, the towering man with an infectious laugh looks puzzled when asked why he cares so much about Kenya and why he can’t simply savour his life as a lawyer in Toronto.

“I was born in Kenya and you can’t take that away,” he said. “Unlike Canada, which is a developed state with a functioning democracy, Kenya is a brutal, repressive country which is dominated by a tiny group of people -- rapacious plunderers who are looting from the people and muzzling them.

“It’s because I believe in the ideas of freedom, liberty, of democracy and the rule of law,” Miguna added. “And at the end of the day, when all is said and done, I want that to be my legacy. I want it to be that I tried to make contributions to make this world a better place. If I can achieve that, that would make me happy.”

Share this story

RELATED VIDEOS

What is ailing football in Kenya? Stakeholders discuss challenges, solutions, and the game's future

Drought situation in Wajir reaches alarming levels with thousands of animals succumbing to hunger

DP Ruto pledges to finalize the BIG 4 Agenda which he says stalled after Raila's pact with Uhuru

Farmers urged to embrace the latest receipting system to combat losses
Farmers from across the country have been urged to embrace the Warehouse Receipt Systems (WRS) initiated by the Government
Austria to go back into full lockdown as of Monday
Austria introduced a lockdown for all those who were unvaccinated on Monday

MOST READ

DCI boss Kinoti jailed for 4 months, asked to take self to prison
DCI boss Kinoti jailed for 4 months, asked to take self to prison

NATIONAL

By Kamau Muthoni and Collins Kweyu

.
RECOMMENDED NEWS
Court of appeal suspends decision by High Court that nullified 23 laws

By Patrick Vidija | 2 hours ago

Court of appeal suspends decision by High Court that nullified 23 laws
Farmers urged to embrace the latest receipting system to combat losses

By Kennedy Gachuhi | 5 hours ago

Farmers urged to embrace the latest receipting system to combat losses
Tightened security on Kenya-Uganda border causes heavy traffic [Photos]

By Robert Amalemba | 6 hours ago

Tightened security on Kenya-Uganda border causes heavy traffic [Photos]
The 15 documents all Kenya Power employees must submit to HR by Monday

By Mate Tongola | 9 hours ago

The 15 documents all Kenya Power employees must submit to HR by Monday

;
Feedback
To personalise content, tailor ads and provide best user experience, we use cookies. By using our site, you agree to use our cookies.

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

Telegram

For the latest job adverts

join @standardjobs telegram channel

Digital News

The Nairobian

entertainment

evewoman

farmkenya

sports

Enterprise

tv stations

radio stations

© The Standard Group PLC
© The Standard Group PLC