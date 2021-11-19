× Digital News Videos Health & Science Opinion Education Columnists Lifestyle Cartoons Moi Cabinets Kibaki Cabinets Arts & Culture Gender Podcasts E-Paper Tributes Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Jobs Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
×
Login
THE STANDARD
Home
Counties
Politics
Business
World
National
Health & Science
Opinion
Education
Columnists
Lifestyle
Cartoons
Moi Cabinets
Kibaki Cabinets
Arts & Culture
Gender
COVID-19
Sports
Entertainment
The Insider
E-paper
Digital News
Videos
Opinions
Cartoons
Education
E-Paper
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Nairobian
Entertainment
Eve Woman
Travelog
TV Stations
KTN Home
KTN News
BTV
KTN Farmers TV
Radio Stations
Radio Maisha
Spice FM
Vybez Radio
Enterprise
VAS
E-Learning
Digger Classified
Games
Crosswords
Sudoku
The Standard Group
Corporate
Contact Us
Rate Card
Vacancies
DCX
O.M Portal
Corporate Email
RMS

Raila Odinga revisits single mothers support pledge

NATIONAL
By Elvince Joshua | November 19th 2021

Raila Odinga at the Catholic University of Eastern Africa (CUEA) auditorium on Thursday, November 18, 2021. [Courtesy]

ODM leader Raila Odinga on Thursday revisited a pledge he made to single mothers in July 2017 in the lead-up to that year’s general election held in August.

On 27, July 2017, Odinga, who ran for presidency, pledged cheap housing and jobs for single mothers.

“Single mothers are having serious problems bringing up families. They are the ones who know what their children go through. My government will give them low-cost houses and jobs to cater for the needs of their families,” he said during campaigns in Eldoret, Uasin Gishu County.

KEEP READING

 I will make healthcare top priority, says Raila

 Raila queries Ruto's wealth and sacks of cash during rallies

 Raila to Musalia: Don’t oppose my Sh6,000-for-the-poor plan

 Kiraitu and Munya asked to decamp as DP Ruto ends tour

“We are going to pay special attention to this group so they can access capital, do business or get employment to be able to look after their children properly,” he added.

Four years later, Odinga maintains that single mothers have a special place in his plans.

“There are many single mothers in Kenya today. They are going through a lot of challenges raising the children on their own. Most times, they are looked at in a condescending manner. We must, as a country, change this attitude and find ways of helping this group,” Odinga said on Thursday, November 18, when he met a group of women at the Catholic University of Eastern Africa (CUEA) in Nairobi.

“They, definitely, need support from the government,” Odinga said, responding to a question on what his administration would do to tackle the worrying cases of child pregnancies.

On May 9 this year – during Mother’s Day celebration – the ODM chief reiterated his support for single mothers, saying on social media: “Single mothers are having serious problems bringing up families. They are the ones who know what their children go through.”

At the CUEA function held on Thursday, Odinga’s wife, Ida, urged the government to step up efforts to minimise cases of domestic violence.

“We read gory stories in the press almost every day; tales of women being killed by their spouses and boyfriends. These are things that we must find a way of bringing to an end,” said Ida.

“Our women must be treated as equal citizens; women must get equal opportunities,” she said, urging Odinga to prioritise women’s welfare should he run for presidency.

Share this story

RELATED VIDEOS

What is ailing football in Kenya? Stakeholders discuss challenges, solutions, and the game's future

Drought situation in Wajir reaches alarming levels with thousands of animals succumbing to hunger

DP Ruto pledges to finalize the BIG 4 Agenda which he says stalled after Raila's pact with Uhuru

Archbishop Philip Anyolo's journey to installation [Photos]
Philip Subira Anyolo is today making his trip to Nairobi, where he will be installed as the new Archbishop.
The 15 documents all Kenya Power employees must submit to HR by Monday
The fresh vetting comes on the back of investigations into Kenya Power’s finances.

MOST READ

DCI boss Kinoti jailed for 4 months, asked to take self to prison
DCI boss Kinoti jailed for 4 months, asked to take self to prison

NATIONAL

By Kamau Muthoni and Collins Kweyu

.
RECOMMENDED NEWS
The 15 documents all Kenya Power employees must submit to HR by Monday

By Mate Tongola | 1 hour ago

The 15 documents all Kenya Power employees must submit to HR by Monday
'I'd rather die than go back to Kamiti Maximum Prison'

By Philip Muasya and Kamore Maina | 1 hour ago

'I'd rather die than go back to Kamiti Maximum Prison'
Archbishop Philip Anyolo's journey to installation [Photos]

By Robert Abong'o | 1 hour ago

Archbishop Philip Anyolo's journey to installation [Photos]
Day white settlers stormed State House in protest

By Hudson Gumbihi | 3 hours ago

Day white settlers stormed State House in protest

;
Feedback
To personalise content, tailor ads and provide best user experience, we use cookies. By using our site, you agree to use our cookies.

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

Telegram

For the latest job adverts

join @standardjobs telegram channel

Digital News

The Nairobian

entertainment

evewoman

farmkenya

sports

Enterprise

tv stations

radio stations

© The Standard Group PLC
© The Standard Group PLC