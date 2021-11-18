× Digital News Videos Health & Science Opinion Education Columnists Lifestyle Cartoons Moi Cabinets Kibaki Cabinets Arts & Culture Gender Podcasts E-Paper Tributes Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Jobs Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
×
Login
THE STANDARD
Home
Counties
Politics
Business
World
National
Health & Science
Opinion
Education
Columnists
Lifestyle
Cartoons
Moi Cabinets
Kibaki Cabinets
Arts & Culture
Gender
COVID-19
Sports
Entertainment
The Insider
E-paper
Digital News
Videos
Opinions
Cartoons
Education
E-Paper
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Nairobian
Entertainment
Eve Woman
Travelog
TV Stations
KTN Home
KTN News
BTV
KTN Farmers TV
Radio Stations
Radio Maisha
Spice FM
Vybez Radio
Enterprise
VAS
E-Learning
Digger Classified
Games
Crosswords
Sudoku
The Standard Group
Corporate
Contact Us
Rate Card
Vacancies
DCX
O.M Portal
Corporate Email
RMS

Matiang'i: Brace yourself for inconveniences caused by security threats

NATIONAL
By Jael Mboga | November 18th 2021

Interior CS Fred Matiang'i at Kamiti prison on November 18, 2021.

Interior CS Fred Matiang'i has urged the public to brace itself for ‘inconveniences’ informed by security threats posed by political unrest and other events in neighbouring countries.

He said: “We have raised the level of alertness and effected far-reaching changes."

The CS cited screening systems at the airports and the SGR.

Matiang'i went on, "We are not out of the woods yet. We are in an unusual space because of what is happening around us."

KEEP READING

 Six warders arrested over Kamiti prison break to remain in custody

 How escaped Kamiti terrorism convicts were netted

 Prison break: DP Ruto blames Matiang’i, Kibicho

 Three convicted terrorists who escaped flown back to Kamiti Prison

He spoke outside the Kamiti prison after three terror convicts who have been on the run after escaping from the maximum-security facility on Monday were flown back.

The trio was captured in Mwingi, near the border of Kitui and Tana River counties after a massive manhunt.

The search was conducted by special teams drawn from the Anti-Terror Police Unit, the DCI, and other security agencies in collaboration with the public.

Matiang’i witnessed the dramatic arrival and reincarceration of the trio at Kamiti.

He praised security agents for their swift action and described the short-lived escape as a vital lesson learned in securing prisons and other correctional facilities in the country.

“The mistakes that were committed here on Monday are unforgivable. It was a very frightening and horrific dereliction of duty.

"What happened here was a rude awakening that there are certain lapses that we need to deal with. We have officers that we suspect failed in their duties, we will ensure that the law takes its course and we bring all those involved to justice,” he said.

The CS also announced that the government has heightened vigilance across the country and more efforts directed at surveillance to detect and deal with potential threats.

He said the Prison Service will work closely with the Ministry of ICT to install modern, technology-driven security monitoring systems in prisons and other correctional facilities.

According to Inspector General of Police Hillary Mutyambai, the escapees were captured deep in a forest and are suspected to have been headed to Garissa, with their final destination suspected to have been Somalia.

They were flown back to Kamiti in a police helicopter amid tight security by officers from the ATPU and are expected to face fresh charges of attempted escape from lawful custody.

The CS was with his ICT counterpart Joe Mucheru, Principal Secretaries Zeinab Hussein (Correctional Services), Karanja Kibicho (Interior and Citizen Services), Jerome Ochieng (ICT), DCI boss George Kinoti, and Nairobi Regional Commissioner James Kianda among other top security officials.

Share this story

RELATED VIDEOS

CS Fred Matiang'i says the Government is committed to addressing the insecurity in Laikipia County

Search for Mbijiwe: Security consultant still missing with car he was using recovered in Ruiru

Food Security: Fertilizer use gradually improving with sensitization programs paying off

Co-op Bank nets Sh11.6b profit on higher income
Revenues increased by 19.2 percent to Sh44.4 billion in nine months to September. Subsidiary Kingdom Bank also recorded Sh413 million in same period.
Good lesson for terrorists
The arrest of the three fugitive terrorism convicts yesterday brings a sigh of relief to millions of peace-loving Kenyans.

MOST READ

Uhuru signs law locking out ‘mpango wa kandos’ from dead lovers’ wealth
Uhuru signs law locking out ‘mpango wa kandos’ from dead lovers’ wealth

NATIONAL

By Brian Okoth

.
RECOMMENDED NEWS
Day white settlers stormed State House in protest

By Hudson Gumbihi | 2 hours ago

Day white settlers stormed State House in protest
Six warders arrested over Kamiti prison break to remain in custody

By Kamore Maina | 2 hours ago

Six warders arrested over Kamiti prison break to remain in custody
Escaped Kamiti convicts: Run they could, hide, they couldn’t

By Philip Muasya and Kamore Maina | 2 hours ago

Escaped Kamiti convicts: Run they could, hide, they couldn’t
Clean your backyard first, Uhuru tells Judiciary

By Kamau Muthoni | 2 hours ago

Clean your backyard first, Uhuru tells Judiciary

;
Feedback
To personalise content, tailor ads and provide best user experience, we use cookies. By using our site, you agree to use our cookies.

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

Telegram

For the latest job adverts

join @standardjobs telegram channel

Digital News

The Nairobian

entertainment

evewoman

farmkenya

sports

Enterprise

tv stations

radio stations

© The Standard Group PLC
© The Standard Group PLC