President Uhuru fires Kenya Prisons boss Wycliffe Ogallo

President Uhuru Kenyatta has revoked the appointment of Wycliffe Ogallo (pictured) as the Commissioner-General of the Kenya Prisons Service.

He has been replaced by retired Brigadier John Warioba who was sworn in immediately.

The changes come after three convicted terrorists escaped from Kamiti Maximum GK Prison on Monday.

Ogallo's sacking happened after the president was briefed by a team from the Interior ministry on the security breaches at the Kamiti Maximum Security Prison that led to the escape of three convicts.

A statement from State House noted that compelling public interest and the need to entrench accountability in the ranks of the leadership of all security organs occasioned the decision.

Uhuru directed Interior CS Fred Matiang'i to take all necessary action to pursue the Kamiti escapees.

The State Department of Correctional Services has been directed to sanction disciplinary action against all KPS personnel who were on duty when the security breaches occurred.

Seven wardens of Kamiti Maximum Prison were arrested yesterday after three convicted terrorists escaped custody.

Interior CS Fred Matiang’i said preliminary investigations suggested the escape from arguably the most secured maximum prison in the country was abetted by laxity and incompetence.

The terrorists vanished from Kamiti prison on the morning of November 15 in what Ogallo could only describe as an “unfortunate incident.”

He said the government will protect whistle-blowers who will volunteer information that could lead to the arrests of the prisoners who are described as dangerous.

Abikar was charged and convicted in 2019 over his links to al Shabaab and for abetting the Garissa University attack of April 2015 that left 148 people dead.

Odhiambo was arrested in 2019 for trying to join the Somali terror group.

Akhulunga was arrested in 2012 over a foiled attack on Kenya’s Parliament and charged with possessing explosives, ammunition and firearms.

Matiang’i led a senior security team to Kamiti prison last evening. He further announced a massive manhunt involving specialised teams had been launched across the country for Musharraf Abdalla Akhulunga a.k.a Zarkarawi, Mohammed Ali Abikar and Joseph Juma Odhiambo a.k.a Yusuf.

The DCI has placed a Sh60 million bounty on their recapture.

The CS said more arrests and prosecutions will follow after the Directorate of Criminal Investigations moved in to probe the prison break.

The incident came in the wake of another shocking incident a month ago where a serial killer- Masten Wanjala- walked out of a police station where he was being held.

About Ogallo

March 2018: Wycliffe Ogallo is appointed Commissioner General of the Kenya Prisons Service, replacing Isaiah Osugu

2014: He graduates with a master’s degree in public policy and administration from Kenyatta University

1985: He starts his career as a district officer in the Office of the President after graduation from the University of Nairobi with a Bachelor of Arts degree. He rose to the position of administrative secretary at the Ministry of Interior and Coordination

