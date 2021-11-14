Uhuru flies to Addis

President Uhuru Kenyatta received in Addis Ababa by Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed.

President Uhuru Kenyatta is in Addis Ababa where he was received by Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed hours ago.

Asked about the details of the visit, State House spokesperson Kanze Dena replied, “No comment”.

Kenyans got to know of Uhuru’s visit in a tweet post by Ahmed which featured them in a bear hug with the caption, “I welcome my dear brother President Uhuru Kenyatta to his second home”.

Last week US Special Envoy Jeffrey Feltman was in Ethiopia to underscore Washington’s concern with the escalation of the war in the Horn country and the risk of inter-communal violence besides encouraging all parties to engage in a dialogue on a cessation of hostilities.

President Uhuru Kenyatta with Ethiopia PM Abiy Ahmed seen waving after he landed in Addis Ababa.

Feltman Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed, Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Demeke Mekonnen Hasan, Minister of Defense Abraham Belay, and Minister of Finance Ahmed Shide.

He also met AU High Representative Olusegun Obasanjo, AU Commission Chairperson Moussa Faki Mahamat, UN Undersecretary-General Martin Griffiths, and other international partners and government leaders.

The envoy later traveled to Nairobi where he met Uhuru over the conflict.

US Secretary of States Antony Blinken is next week expected to visit Kenya where he is also expected to discuss the war in Ethiopia between the national government and the TPLF forces in Tigray.

Uhuru has issued a directive to Kenyan forces to heighten security across the border saying the conflict might escalate to its borders. President Uhuru Kenyatta when he was received by Ethiopia's PM Abiy Ahmed.

On Friday, the US imposed sanctions on the Eritrean military and high placed individuals to increase pressure on parties to the conflict to bring an end to the fighting.

Treasury Department said it blacklisted Eritrea's military, its ruling political party the People’s Front for Democracy and Justice (PFDJ), the party's economic adviser and the head of the Eritrean national security office, accusing them of contributing to the conflict in neighbouring Ethiopia.

A week ago, Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni called an East African Community meeting on November 16 to discuss the conflict in Ethiopia.

"President Museveni is in touch with the Prime Minister Abiy on the ongoing situation in Ethiopia and has expressed concern at the refusal by the Tigray group to engage in negotiations and reach a ceasefire. So we're concerned," Okello Oryem, Uganda's state minister for foreign was quoted by Reuters as saying.

Photos obtained from PM Abiy Ahmed's Twitter.

