× Digital News Videos Health & Science Opinion Education Columnists Lifestyle Cartoons Moi Cabinets Kibaki Cabinets Arts & Culture Gender Podcasts E-Paper Tributes Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Jobs Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
×
Login
THE STANDARD
Home
Counties
Politics
Business
World
National
Health & Science
Opinion
Education
Columnists
Lifestyle
Cartoons
Moi Cabinets
Kibaki Cabinets
Arts & Culture
Gender
COVID-19
Sports
Entertainment
The Insider
E-paper
Digital News
Videos
Opinions
Cartoons
Education
E-Paper
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Nairobian
Entertainment
Eve Woman
Travelog
TV Stations
KTN Home
KTN News
BTV
KTN Farmers TV
Radio Stations
Radio Maisha
Spice FM
Vybez Radio
Enterprise
VAS
E-Learning
Digger Classified
Games
Crosswords
Sudoku
The Standard Group
Corporate
Contact Us
Rate Card
Vacancies
DCX
O.M Portal
Corporate Email
RMS

Uhuru flies to Addis

NATIONAL
By Patrick Vidija | November 14th 2021

President Uhuru Kenyatta received in Addis Ababa by Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed.

President Uhuru Kenyatta is in Addis Ababa where he was received by Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed hours ago.

Asked about the details of the visit, State House spokesperson Kanze Dena replied, “No comment”.

Kenyans got to know of Uhuru’s visit in a tweet post by Ahmed which featured them in a bear hug with the caption, “I welcome my dear brother President Uhuru Kenyatta to his second home”.

Last week US Special Envoy Jeffrey Feltman was in Ethiopia to underscore Washington’s concern with the escalation of the war in the Horn country and the risk of inter-communal violence besides encouraging all parties to engage in a dialogue on a cessation of hostilities.

KEEP READING

 Why Ethiopia’s stability holds key to the Horn of Africa peace

 Ethiopia's war stuck in bloody stalemate one year on with mediation efforts yet to pay off

 President Uhuru Kenyatta asks security chiefs to stay on high alert

 US blacklists Eritrean military over conflict in Ethiopia

President Uhuru Kenyatta with Ethiopia PM Abiy Ahmed seen waving after he landed in Addis Ababa.

Feltman Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed, Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Demeke Mekonnen Hasan, Minister of Defense Abraham Belay, and Minister of Finance Ahmed Shide. 

He also met AU High Representative Olusegun Obasanjo, AU Commission Chairperson Moussa Faki Mahamat, UN Undersecretary-General Martin Griffiths, and other international partners and government leaders.

The envoy later traveled to Nairobi where he met Uhuru over the conflict.

US Secretary of States Antony Blinken is next week expected to visit Kenya where he is also expected to discuss the war in Ethiopia between the national government and the TPLF forces in Tigray.

Uhuru has issued a directive to Kenyan forces to heighten security across the border saying the conflict might escalate to its borders.

President Uhuru Kenyatta when he was received by Ethiopia's PM Abiy Ahmed.

On Friday, the US imposed sanctions on the Eritrean military and high placed individuals to increase pressure on parties to the conflict to bring an end to the fighting.

Treasury Department said it blacklisted Eritrea's military, its ruling political party the People’s Front for Democracy and Justice (PFDJ), the party's economic adviser and the head of the Eritrean national security office, accusing them of contributing to the conflict in neighbouring Ethiopia.

A week ago, Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni called an East African Community meeting on November 16 to discuss the conflict in Ethiopia.

"President Museveni is in touch with the Prime Minister Abiy on the ongoing situation in Ethiopia and has expressed concern at the refusal by the Tigray group to engage in negotiations and reach a ceasefire. So we're concerned," Okello Oryem, Uganda's state minister for foreign was quoted by Reuters as saying.

Photos obtained from PM Abiy Ahmed's Twitter.

 

Share this story

RELATED VIDEOS

#NEWSHOUR Will DP Ruto be kicked out of the ruling Jubilee party? One on one with Mwangi Kiunjuri

7th devolution conference set to take place on November 23rd in Makueni county

KTN SPORTS: The Migingo Derby, FKF on Stars funding, Africa Judo championship

Jolet Abraham's knock wasn't enough to save Logwin Simba from going down to Kifaru Chargers
Logwin Ndovu were left ruing the dropped catches they were down by 14 runs to Kifaru Chargers as the Maniwa Cup Twenty20 tournament continued at the N
Monitor water pumps remotely via your phone
Tracking and monitoring motor vehicles is not new to Kenyans. Competition to install affordable tracking devices is fierce but essential for fleet managers who receive reports online and track vehicles from the comfort of their desk.

MOST READ

I reached Kalonzo before my Wote tour – Raila Odinga
I reached Kalonzo before my Wote tour – Raila Odinga

POLITICS

By Mireri Junior

.
RECOMMENDED NEWS
There is no ‘deep state’ to decide who becomes the fifth president

By Michael Ndonye | 9 hours ago

There is no ‘deep state’ to decide who becomes the fifth president
Wanted: President to lead in corruption war

By Dennis Kabaara | 10 hours ago

Wanted: President to lead in corruption war
FKF flouted laws in many cases - probe

By Standard Team | 11 hours ago

FKF flouted laws in many cases - probe
Is the County First Lady office a mere fancy title or legal entity?

By Josphat Thio'go | 11 hours ago

Is the County First Lady office a mere fancy title or legal entity?

;
Feedback
To personalise content, tailor ads and provide best user experience, we use cookies. By using our site, you agree to use our cookies.

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

Telegram

For the latest job adverts

join @standardjobs telegram channel

Digital News

The Nairobian

entertainment

evewoman

farmkenya

sports

Enterprise

tv stations

radio stations

© The Standard Group PLC
© The Standard Group PLC