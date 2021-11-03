× Digital News Videos Health & Science Opinion Education Columnists Lifestyle Cartoons Moi Cabinets Kibaki Cabinets Arts & Culture Podcasts E-Paper Tributes Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Jobs Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
×
Login
THE STANDARD
Home
Counties
Politics
Business
World
National
Health & Science
Opinion
Education
Columnists
Lifestyle
Cartoons
Moi Cabinets
Kibaki Cabinets
Arts & Culture
COVID-19
Sports
Entertainment
The Insider
E-paper
Digital News
Videos
Opinions
Cartoons
Education
E-Paper
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Nairobian
Entertainment
Eve Woman
Travelog
TV Stations
KTN Home
KTN News
BTV
KTN Farmers TV
Radio Stations
Radio Maisha
Spice FM
Vybez Radio
Enterprise
VAS
E-Learning
Digger Classified
Games
Crosswords
Sudoku
The Standard Group
Corporate
Contact Us
Rate Card
Vacancies
DCX
O.M Portal
Corporate Email
RMS

You can audit the Judiciary, CJ Martha Koome tells EACC

NATIONAL
By Winfrey Owino | November 3rd 2021

Martha Koome invites EACC to probe corruption in the Judiciary. [File, Standard]

Chief Justice Martha Koome has invited the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) to carry out an anti-corruption audit in the Judiciary.

This comes months after two judges of the High Court, Justices Said Chitembwe and Aggrey Muchelule, were taken for questioning by detectives at the DCI on corruption allegations, which CJ Koome claimed she was not aware of.

In a statement dated November 3, the Chief Justice said the proposed audit will focus on the Judiciary’s six departments and was aimed at enhancing public confidence and trust in the Judiciary

“The target areas for review will include: Registry and Records Management, Financial Management, Supply Chain Management, Human Resource, Information Communication and Technology (ICT), and Communication,” her statement read in part.

KEEP READING

 CJ Koome directs courts to resume normal operations

 CJ Martha Koome appoints judges to hear land case after seven-year wait

 Court of Appeal temporarily bars CJ Koome from swearing in six judges

 Court ruling pitting Uhuru against the CJ was uncalled for

According to Koome, the leadership of the EACC shared the vision of embracing a proactive approach to the fight against corruption.

The “arrest” of the two judges drew a lot of criticism in the legal sector as anger, condemnation and shock greeted the situation. Some condemned the move by the DCI as others distanced themselves from the events.

In his response, the Director of Criminal Investigations (DCI) George Kinoti alleged that detectives recovered Sh5.7 million from a woman who they claim was to deliver the cash to judges.

DCI said that detectives raided the judges’ chambers after a tip-off that they were to receive about Sh7 million bribe.

“From the onset, we want to put the record straight that the judges were not arrested or harassed as they claim, but they willingly agreed to accompany us to the DCI headquarters to record their statements over the bribery claims,” an affidavit sworn by the Investigating Officer read in part.

In a bid to clear their names, Justices Muchelule and Chitembwe got a court order stopping the DCI from summoning, arresting or prosecuting them over bribery allegations.

Later on, the High Court extended the temporary orders barring arrest and prosecution of the duo.

The previous orders will remain in force up to February 21, when a case filed by the Kenya Judges and Magistrates Association (KJMA) will be mentioned for directions on hearing.

The judge also allowed the Law Society of Kenya to join the case as an interested party.

Share this story

RELATED VIDEOS

CJ Martha Koome's 100 days in Office: The CJ wants to leave a legacy and have all courts digitized

Uhuru vs Judiciary: High Court deals the president another blow by quashing Uhuru's Executive order

Dr. Mukhisa Kituyi's take on the war between the Executive vs Judiciary & the troubled Mumias

Nairobi Senator clarifies Senate stand on FKF Audit
Nairobi Senator Johnson Sakaja on Wednesday clarified the Senate’s stand on Football Kenya Federation Audit authorized by the Ministry Of Sports.
Have Sh5,000 bob, will buy a plane
The Kenya Airports Authority (KAA) has announced plans to auction about 73 planes it terms uncollected junk aircraft.

MOST READ

Stop killing local companies, Judge tells KRA
Stop killing local companies, Judge tells KRA

NATIONAL

By Paul Ogemba

.
RECOMMENDED NEWS
Tomorrow won’t be a public holiday, Government clarifies

By Winfrey Owino | 9 minutes ago

Tomorrow won’t be a public holiday, Government clarifies
Have Sh5,000 bob, will buy a plane

By Betty Njeru | 1 hour ago

Have Sh5,000 bob, will buy a plane
State doles out mid-term break, players protest it’s not enough

By Augustine Oduor | 6 hours ago

State doles out mid-term break, players protest it’s not enough
Briton fights city investor over Sh600m Karen land

By Paul Ogemba | 15 hours ago

Briton fights city investor over Sh600m Karen land

;
Feedback
To personalise content, tailor ads and provide best user experience, we use cookies. By using our site, you agree to use our cookies.

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

Telegram

For the latest job adverts

join @standardjobs telegram channel

Digital News

The Nairobian

entertainment

evewoman

farmkenya

sports

Enterprise

tv stations

radio stations

© The Standard Group PLC
© The Standard Group PLC