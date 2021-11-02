IEBC says it won’t extend voter registration exercise
NATIONAL
By Betty Njeru
| November 2nd 2021
The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) now says it will not extend the voter registration drive, despite a court order extending the exercise to November 9.
IEBC has said the exercise will end today, citing insufficient funds, an official within the agency has confirmed to The Standard.
IEBC Chairperson Wafula Chebukati had, last week, voiced similar concerns saying the exercise will not be extended due to lack of budget.
Chebukati said the commission was allocated Sh1.2 billion out of the Sh4 billion it had requested to carry out the exercise.
KEEP READING
Court orders IEBC to extend voter listing exercise until November 9
Leaders now in a rush to shore up voter numbers
CS, former IEBC officials linked to election materials tender wars
Lawmakers now seek to allow use of nicknames on the ballot paper
As of October 25, 2021, the electoral agency had registered some 800, 462 new voters, out of a projected 4.5 million.
On Monday, November 1, the High Court in Eldoret ordered the extension of voter registration, giving those who haven’t registered a chance to exercise their civic duty by November 9.
An activist from Uasin Gishu County obtained orders from the High Court sitting in Eldoret yesterday, following a successful application under a certificate of urgency.
“Pending the hearing and determination of the application, a prohibitory order be and is hereby issued prohibiting the first respondent (IEBC) or its agents acting under its authority from closing the national voter registration exercise,” the order read.
IEBC began the 30-day nationwide voter drive on October 4, targeting between six and seven million new voters, but has fell short of its target.
RELATED VIDEOS
ODM’s attempt to oust Chebukati from IEBC elicits mixed reactions | INSIDE POLITICS WITH BEN KITILI
IEBC launches 2020-2024 Strategic Plan ahead of the 2022 general elections
Uteuzi wa kidato cha kwanza, IEBC imezindua ruwaza na mikakati ya miaka mitano ijayo | MBIU YA KTN
Sustainable pill for healing the sickening corruption in KenyaThe best way to solve the whole puzzle on corruption is to sanitize the value system and redefine it to fit the behavioural and cultural absurdities.
Biggest sticking points for Kenya at climate change conferenceDeveloping countries want to have an in-depth discussion on the institutional arrangements
MOST READ
10 students hospitalised after Buruburu Girls dormitory fire
NAIROBI
- Raila plan to pick Central Kenya partners scuttles reunion talks with OKA
POLITICS
- Court of Appeal temporarily bars CJ Koome from swearing in six judges
NATIONAL
- Why live cheetahs are a hot cake
HEALTH & SCIENCE
- Health initiative launched to help fight 'silent killer' diseases
HEALTH & SCIENCE
By James Omoro
- Diabetes: Insulin now an essential drug
HEALTH & SCIENCE