IEBC says it won’t extend voter registration exercise

IEBC Chairman Wafula Chebukati. [Wilberforce Okwiri, Standard]

The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) now says it will not extend the voter registration drive, despite a court order extending the exercise to November 9.

IEBC has said the exercise will end today, citing insufficient funds, an official within the agency has confirmed to The Standard.

IEBC Chairperson Wafula Chebukati had, last week, voiced similar concerns saying the exercise will not be extended due to lack of budget.

Chebukati said the commission was allocated Sh1.2 billion out of the Sh4 billion it had requested to carry out the exercise.

As of October 25, 2021, the electoral agency had registered some 800, 462 new voters, out of a projected 4.5 million.

On Monday, November 1, the High Court in Eldoret ordered the extension of voter registration, giving those who haven’t registered a chance to exercise their civic duty by November 9.

An activist from Uasin Gishu County obtained orders from the High Court sitting in Eldoret yesterday, following a successful application under a certificate of urgency.

“Pending the hearing and determination of the application, a prohibitory order be and is hereby issued prohibiting the first respondent (IEBC) or its agents acting under its authority from closing the national voter registration exercise,” the order read.

IEBC began the 30-day nationwide voter drive on October 4, targeting between six and seven million new voters, but has fell short of its target.

