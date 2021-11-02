× Digital News Videos Health & Science Opinion Education Columnists Lifestyle Cartoons Moi Cabinets Kibaki Cabinets Arts & Culture Podcasts E-Paper Tributes Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Jobs Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
×
Login
THE STANDARD
Home
Counties
Politics
Business
World
National
Health & Science
Opinion
Education
Columnists
Lifestyle
Cartoons
Moi Cabinets
Kibaki Cabinets
Arts & Culture
COVID-19
Sports
Entertainment
The Insider
E-paper
Digital News
Videos
Opinions
Cartoons
Education
E-Paper
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Nairobian
Entertainment
Eve Woman
Travelog
TV Stations
KTN Home
KTN News
BTV
KTN Farmers TV
Radio Stations
Radio Maisha
Spice FM
Vybez Radio
Enterprise
VAS
E-Learning
Digger Classified
Games
Crosswords
Sudoku
The Standard Group
Corporate
Contact Us
Rate Card
Vacancies
DCX
O.M Portal
Corporate Email
RMS

IEBC says it won’t extend voter registration exercise

NATIONAL
By Betty Njeru | November 2nd 2021

IEBC Chairman Wafula Chebukati. [Wilberforce Okwiri, Standard]

The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) now says it will not extend the voter registration drive, despite a court order extending the exercise to November 9.

IEBC has said the exercise will end today, citing insufficient funds, an official within the agency has confirmed to The Standard.

IEBC Chairperson Wafula Chebukati had, last week, voiced similar concerns saying the exercise will not be extended due to lack of budget.

Chebukati said the commission was allocated Sh1.2 billion out of the Sh4 billion it had requested to carry out the exercise.

KEEP READING

 Court orders IEBC to extend voter listing exercise until November 9

 Leaders now in a rush to shore up voter numbers

 CS, former IEBC officials linked to election materials tender wars

 Lawmakers now seek to allow use of nicknames on the ballot paper

As of October 25, 2021, the electoral agency had registered some 800, 462 new voters, out of a projected 4.5 million. 

On Monday, November 1, the High Court in Eldoret ordered the extension of voter registration, giving those who haven’t registered a chance to exercise their civic duty by November 9.

An activist from Uasin Gishu County obtained orders from the High Court sitting in Eldoret yesterday, following a successful application under a certificate of urgency.

“Pending the hearing and determination of the application, a prohibitory order be and is hereby issued prohibiting the first respondent (IEBC) or its agents acting under its authority from closing the national voter registration exercise,” the order read.

IEBC began the 30-day nationwide voter drive on October 4, targeting between six and seven million new voters, but has fell short of its target. 

 

Share this story

RELATED VIDEOS

ODM’s attempt to oust Chebukati from IEBC elicits mixed reactions | INSIDE POLITICS WITH BEN KITILI

IEBC launches 2020-2024 Strategic Plan ahead of the 2022 general elections

Uteuzi wa kidato cha kwanza, IEBC imezindua ruwaza na mikakati ya miaka mitano ijayo | MBIU YA KTN

Sustainable pill for healing the sickening corruption in Kenya
The best way to solve the whole puzzle on corruption is to sanitize the value system and redefine it to fit the behavioural and cultural absurdities.
Biggest sticking points for Kenya at climate change conference
Developing countries want to have an in-depth discussion on the institutional arrangements

MOST READ

10 students hospitalised after Buruburu Girls dormitory fire
10 students hospitalised after Buruburu Girls dormitory fire

NAIROBI

By Mireri Junior

.
RECOMMENDED NEWS
Women in politics: Trailblazers curving path for younger sisters

By Betty Njeru | 3 hours ago

Women in politics: Trailblazers curving path for younger sisters
Court orders IEBC to extend voter listing exercise until November 9

By Lynn Kolongei | 3 hours ago

Court orders IEBC to extend voter listing exercise until November 9
Abductions: Muslim leaders seek answers

By Standard Reporter | 5 hours ago

Abductions: Muslim leaders seek answers
Like Namibia, Kenya can build the best social protection programme in Africa

By Tony Sisule | 5 hours ago

Like Namibia, Kenya can build the best social protection programme in Africa

;
Feedback
To personalise content, tailor ads and provide best user experience, we use cookies. By using our site, you agree to use our cookies.

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

Telegram

For the latest job adverts

join @standardjobs telegram channel

Digital News

The Nairobian

entertainment

evewoman

farmkenya

sports

Enterprise

tv stations

radio stations

© The Standard Group PLC
© The Standard Group PLC