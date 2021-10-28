Miguna Miguna: Given the chance, I would swear in any candidate winning fairly

Lawyer Miguna Miguna (pictured) says he would swear in any candidate who wins in the 2022 elections fair and square.

In an on-line iterview KTN interview with anchor Ken Mijungu, Wednesday night, Miguna said such swearing-in would be based on justice.

The lawyer took an active part in the swearing-in of the now-defunct National Super Alliance (NASA) coalition leader Raila on January 30, 2018, and later on asked NASA supporters to pull down portraits of President Uhuru Kenyatta.

Miguna was deported in February 2018 in the aftermath of the swearing-in of Raila as “the People’s President.”

Following the controversial Raila inauguration, the government announced investigations against all the people who took part in the oath-taking.

"I did not do it because I liked him. I don't like him [Raila]. Anyone who wins an election credibly should be sworn in.

"I do it because it is good for constitutionalism and the rule of law, democracy, and integrity."

He added, however, that just because Raila "won" the last election doesn't mean he will win in 2022.

The lawyer, who lives in Canada and holds Kenya-Canadian citizenship, said the government was determined to keep him out of the country because he is feared.

Waxing revolutionary Miguna said: “I don’t fear the gun or power. I speak the truth. I am capable of mobilising [crowds].”

“I was capable before and after Raila’s swearing-in. I cannot be compromised or bribed to call for peace that does not do justice for the deaths of supporters.”

He says he was tortured in 1987 and therefore is not “intimidated by mediocrity”.

Miguna added that he was hounded out of the country because those in power “fear an effective resistance”.

The lawyer added that swearing-in Raila was not a crime, and if it were, he should have been arrested in a civilised way and taken to court and charged.

"No law says I couldn't swear Raila in. There is no law that I broke. [To say] because President Uhuru Kenyatta had been sworn in, [that] any swearing-in is illegal, that is not right."

If he did break the law, Miguna said he should have been served with a warrant of arrest and told to appear in court where he would defend himself.

He said the court of law would be allowed to make the final decision, but those against him did not allow it.

Miguna questioned why the person who took the oath - Raila - has not been arrested if indeed the oath was illegal.

"He was not arrested, or was his house bombed."

Asked whether he was the proverbial sacrificial lamb, Miguna retorted: "Because I am not a coward. I don't find excuses for despotism. They know I cannot be compromised".

Asked why he couldn't just wait for the current regime to leave office in the next election and come back into the country under a new government, he shot back: “I am a different kind of human being who does not operate on mediocrity. I will die fighting for social justice. I don’t control the people against me so I can’t tell if I will be allowed in, but I will continue to demand justice."

