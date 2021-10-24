Matiang’i condemns Ruto rally disruption

Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang'i condemned the disruption of Ruto's Western tour on Saturday. [File, Standard]

Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiangi has directed Busia County Commissioner to crack the whip on the people behind the disruption of Deputy President William Ruto’s tour of the Western Region yesterday.

His sentiments come hours after several vehicles were destroyed on Saturday as a section of youth protested against Ruto's tour of Busia Town.

Speaking during the launch of Trinity TV and Radio in Ol-Kalau, Matiang’i ordered the arrest and arraignment of the organisers and perpetrators of the violent disruption in the Western county.

“The government will adopt zero tolerance on anyone disrupting political gatherings because political leaders and aspirants are free to move anywhere in the country,” he said.

In addition, the CS reiterated that security agents are supposed to act fairly and demonstrate neutrality when handling political gatherings.

“Our differences of opinion or political affiliation is not a reason to attack others. It is fine to have different opinions but people must be allowed to do what they are doing,” he added.

At the time of his speech, he said that five arrests had so far been arrested, and that investigations were underway.

However, the DP ignored the hostile youth as he took his presidential contest to Busia County.

Ruto is reported to have detoured to Korinda junction on the Kisumu/Busia highway when he was met by rowdy youth, who barricaded the road, lit a bonfire and threw stones.

The youths, who were chanting pro-ODM slogans, attempted to block the DP’s motorcade at the Korinda area on the Busia-Kakamega highway.

It took the intervention of anti-riot police to disperse the crowd, which was armed with crude weapons.

At least four cars that were part of Ruto’s motorcade were destroyed. A visibly upset Ruto went on with his speech after police secured the main podium.

“My competitors are not development-conscious and that’s why they are giving our youth handouts and alcohol to cause violence. We came in peace and we are not interested in violence,” said Ruto.

