× Digital News Videos Health & Science Opinion Education Columnists Lifestyle Cartoons Moi Cabinets Kibaki Cabinets Arts & Culture Podcasts E-Paper Tributes Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Jobs Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
×
Login
THE STANDARD
Home
Counties
Politics
Business
World
National
Health & Science
Opinion
Education
Columnists
Lifestyle
Cartoons
Moi Cabinets
Kibaki Cabinets
Arts & Culture
COVID-19
Sports
Entertainment
The Insider
E-paper
Digital News
Videos
Opinions
Cartoons
Education
E-Paper
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Nairobian
Entertainment
Eve Woman
Travelog
TV Stations
KTN Home
KTN News
BTV
KTN Farmers TV
Radio Stations
Radio Maisha
Spice FM
Vybez Radio
Enterprise
VAS
E-Learning
Digger Classified
Games
Crosswords
Sudoku
The Standard Group
Corporate
Contact Us
Rate Card
Vacancies
DCX
O.M Portal
Corporate Email
RMS

Matiang’i condemns Ruto rally disruption

NATIONAL
By Winfrey Owino | October 24th 2021

Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang'i condemned the disruption of Ruto's Western tour on Saturday. [File, Standard]

Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiangi has directed Busia County Commissioner to crack the whip on the people behind the disruption of Deputy President William Ruto’s tour of the Western Region yesterday.

His sentiments come hours after several vehicles were destroyed on Saturday as a section of youth protested against Ruto's tour of Busia Town.

Speaking during the launch of Trinity TV and Radio in Ol-Kalau, Matiang’i ordered the arrest and arraignment of the organisers and perpetrators of the violent disruption in the Western county.

“The government will adopt zero tolerance on anyone disrupting political gatherings because political leaders and aspirants are free to move anywhere in the country,” he said.

KEEP READING

 Kenya, Uganda trade wars escalates as DP Ruto tells off Museveni over seizure of fish

 Ruto forges ahead with tour of Busia despite hostile reception

 Raila, Ruto walk a tight rope in search of running mates

 Alfred Mutua opens up on Boniface Mwangi beef, marital split and State House

In addition, the CS reiterated that security agents are supposed to act fairly and demonstrate neutrality when handling political gatherings.

“Our differences of opinion or political affiliation is not a reason to attack others. It is fine to have different opinions but people must be allowed to do what they are doing,” he added.

At the time of his speech, he said that five arrests had so far been arrested, and that investigations were underway.

However, the DP ignored the hostile youth as he took his presidential contest to Busia County.

Ruto is reported to have detoured to Korinda junction on the Kisumu/Busia highway when he was met by rowdy youth, who barricaded the road, lit a bonfire and threw stones.

The youths, who were chanting pro-ODM slogans, attempted to block the DP’s motorcade at the Korinda area on the Busia-Kakamega highway.

It took the intervention of anti-riot police to disperse the crowd, which was armed with crude weapons.

At least four cars that were part of Ruto’s motorcade were destroyed. A visibly upset Ruto went on with his speech after police secured the main podium.

“My competitors are not development-conscious and that’s why they are giving our youth handouts and alcohol to cause violence. We came in peace and we are not interested in violence,” said Ruto. 

Share this story

RELATED VIDEOS

HEALTH WATCH: Why is eye care important? Even as 7.5M Kenyans reported to have treatable eye disease

Wesley Kiprono emerges overall winner of 2nd Leg of 2021/22 Standard County Golf series

Muungano wa wazalendo congregate in Kirinyaga county hosted by Martha Karua

Colombia’s most-wanted drug trafficker arrested
Dairo Antonio Úsuga was arrested after a joint operation by the army, air force and police on Saturday, October 23.
Kenya, Uganda trade wars escalates as DP Ruto tells off Museveni over seizure of fish
?Deputy President William Ruto has asked Uganda President Yoweri Museveni to release trucks belonging to Kenyan fish exporters.

MOST READ

Sossion’s vehicle stoned in Bomet Town
Sossion’s vehicle stoned in Bomet Town

RIFT VALLEY

By Gilbert Kimutai

.
RECOMMENDED NEWS
Ann Kananu set to be sworn as Nairobi governor

By Grace Ng'ang'a | 21 minutes ago

Ann Kananu set to be sworn as Nairobi governor
Kenya, Uganda trade wars escalates as DP Ruto tells off Museveni over seizure of fish

By Nathan Ochunge | 44 minutes ago

Kenya, Uganda trade wars escalates as DP Ruto tells off Museveni over seizure of fish
Bunge Chronicles: Zimbabwe MPs take lessons from Kenya’s waheshimiwa

By Brian Otieno | 4 hours ago

Bunge Chronicles: Zimbabwe MPs take lessons from Kenya’s waheshimiwa
Did UK soldier take part in Kenyan woman murder?

By Winfrey Owino | 5 hours ago

Did UK soldier take part in Kenyan woman murder?

;
Feedback
To personalise content, tailor ads and provide best user experience, we use cookies. By using our site, you agree to use our cookies.

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

Telegram

For the latest job adverts

join @standardjobs telegram channel

Digital News

The Nairobian

entertainment

evewoman

farmkenya

sports

Enterprise

tv stations

radio stations

© The Standard Group PLC
© The Standard Group PLC