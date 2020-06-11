× Digital News Videos Health & Science Opinion Education Columnists Lifestyle Cartoons Moi Cabinets Kibaki Cabinets Arts & Culture Podcasts E-Paper Tributes Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Jobs Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
×
Login
THE STANDARD
Home
Counties
Politics
Business
World
National
Health & Science
Opinion
Education
Columnists
Lifestyle
Cartoons
Moi Cabinets
Kibaki Cabinets
Arts & Culture
COVID-19
Sports
Entertainment
The Insider
E-paper
Digital News
Videos
Opinions
Cartoons
Education
E-Paper
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Nairobian
Entertainment
Eve Woman
Travelog
TV Stations
KTN Home
KTN News
BTV
KTN Farmers TV
Radio Stations
Radio Maisha
Spice FM
Vybez Radio
Enterprise
VAS
E-Learning
Digger Classified
Games
Crosswords
Sudoku
The Standard Group
Corporate
Contact Us
Rate Card
Vacancies
DCX
O.M Portal
Corporate Email
RMS

Eldoret standstill ahead of athlete Agnes Tirop’s burial and birthday

NATIONAL
By Stephen Rutto and Edward Kosut | October 22nd 2021

Athletes, relatives and friends pass through Eldoret town as they escort the gasket bearing the body of Marathon Champion Agnes Tirop to her Kapnyamisa Mosoriot in Nandi County yesterday. 22.10.2021. [Peter Ochieng, Standard]

For 30 minutes scores of athletes from Elgeyo Marakwet, Uasin Gishu, Nandi and Trans Nzoia counties walked through Eldoret town, momentarily halting business as they escorted the body of slain colleague Agnes Tirop.

Agnes will be buried tomorrow Saturday, October 23, on her 26th birthday. She was born on October 23, 1995.

By 9:30am the distraught athletes had gathered at the Eldoret Hospital mortuary.

KEEP READING

 Eldoret City Marathon winners walk away with Sh3.5 million

 Golf: Elgeyo Marakwet Governor Tolgos upbeat as Standard County Golf Series lands in Eldoret

 Ethiopia’s Gebrselassie honours fallen Tirop as he launches Great Run

 CS Amina consoles late athlete Agnes Tirop's family in Nandi

The numbers kept growing and by 10am when they left the morgue after brief prayers and viewing of the body it was time to leave for Kapnyamisa village in Nandi County.

Some of them held a large banner with two pictures of the slain athlete emblazoned on both ends. At the centre of the white banner, the words 'End Gender violence’ stood out.

Many of the athletes donned red t-shirts with the late Agnes Tirop’s picture, while another group was dressed in black. It was a blend of mourning and expression of anger.

From Eldoret Hospital where Tirop’s body had been lying since Tuesday, the sportsmen and women walked slowly along the Eldoret-Uganda highway, singing hymns, before joining Oginga Odinga Street and later the Eldoret-Kapsabet-Kisumu road.

Javelin champ Julius Yego led a group of athletes who walked on the sides, as police cleared large crowds that turned up to catch a glimpse of the procession.

A white hearse carrying the remains followed the athletes.

Onlookers said it was the largest number of athletes to throng Eldoret, the City of Champions.

Near Hill School, the procession boarded vehicles for Nandi. The cortege comprised more than 200 cars.

They arrived at about 2pm to the sound of Catholic melodies

At 2:30pm, just hours before tomorrow's burial, the requiem started.

Athletes who spoke at the event called for the establishment of a foundation, which will raise funds to help end gender violence among athletes.

Notable athletes were: retired runner Mary Keitany, world bronze medalist Amos Kipruto, London marathon champion Joyciline Jepkosgei, Margaret Chelimo, Titus Ekiru, Asbel Kiprop and Conseslus KIpruto among others.

Retired athlete Moses Tanui and Olympian Daniel Simiu were also present.

“We need a scholarship fund to help educate students who were supported by our late colleague. She loved education.

We also want a foundation in her name so that we help young women overcome gender violence in their relationships,” Viola Cheptoo proposed.

Agnes Tirop was found dead in her house in Iten with a stab wound on the neck.

Detectives and family believe she was killed. Ibrahim Rotich, a man she was said to be in a relationship with, is in police custody suspected of murder. The suspect was also the late athlete’s coach.

Amos Kipruto, who was at the Tokyo Olympics with the late Tirop said: “Sometimes it is difficult to share our stories, but let's marshal the courage.”

He added: “The first person to meet in Tokyo was Agnes. Even to men, go to your parents when things aren't working. We need justice for Agnes. The late Samuel Wanjiru died like Agnes, and we forgot about him. Let it not happen to Agnes.”

Kipruto told parents of athletes in abusive relationships to welcome them back.

Share this story

RELATED VIDEOS

Mercy Kipchumba & Victor Kipchirchir are the winners of the 3rd edition of the Eldoret City marathon

Mercy Kipchumba na Victor Kipchirchir waibuka washindi katika Eldoret City Marathon

Upanzi wa Miti, Eldoret City Marathon imeandaliwa leo, Uhusiano wa Kenya na Tanzania | MBIU WIKENDI

Kisumu Central MP arrested over incitement
Ouda is being held for interrogation on issues of incitement and malicious damage to property.
Faith Kipyegon nominated for Female Athlete of the Year award
Two-time Olympic 1500m champion Faith Kipyegon is among the 10 nominees for the female Athlete of the Year, World Athletics announced on Friday.

MOST READ

Male student, 17, dies in girls’ secondary school dormitory
Male student, 17, dies in girls’ secondary school dormitory

CENTRAL

By Fidelis Kabunyi

.
RECOMMENDED NEWS
Police officers in Wanjala prison break released on Sh300,000 bond

By Collins Kweyu | 3 hours ago

Police officers in Wanjala prison break released on Sh300,000 bond
What killed 17-year-old boy in girls school

By Fidelis Kabunyi | 3 hours ago

What killed 17-year-old boy in girls school
DPP: We’ve not summoned DP Ruto over Arror and Kimwarer

By Mireri Junior | 4 hours ago

DPP: We’ve not summoned DP Ruto over Arror and Kimwarer
Kenyan woman, Josephine Ekiru, bags US peacekeeping award

By Jacinta Mutura | 4 hours ago

Kenyan woman, Josephine Ekiru, bags US peacekeeping award

;
Feedback
To personalise content, tailor ads and provide best user experience, we use cookies. By using our site, you agree to use our cookies.

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

Telegram

For the latest job adverts

join @standardjobs telegram channel

Digital News

The Nairobian

entertainment

evewoman

farmkenya

sports

Enterprise

tv stations

radio stations

© The Standard Group PLC
© The Standard Group PLC