President Uhuru lifts Covid-19 curfew

President Uhuru Kenyatta and First Lady Margaret Kenyatta at Wang'uru stadium in Kirinyaga County. [PSCU]

President Uhuru Kenyatta has ordered the lifting of the 10pm-4am Covid-19 containment curfew.

During Mashujaa Day Celebrations at Wang’uru stadium in Kirinyaga County, Uhuru said the move follows a review of the containment measures by the National Emergency Response Committee and the National Security Council.

He said it had been established that the surge in infections had decreased to below two per cent in the last two weeks.

He said the council will however continue to monitor the situation across borders before the full reopening of the economy.

Uhuru said the Interfaith Council, health workers and security personnel had done a commendable job in ensuring that the containment measures put in place are adhered to.

He said currently over 5 million Kenyans have been vaccinated against the disease.

Uhuru said following the review, the number of those attending worship services across the country has been increased from the current one third to two-thirds of the congregation.

“I want to thank all of us for being your brother’s keeper.… we are not yet out of the woods but I order and direct that the nationwide dusk to dawn curfew be vacated immediately,” Uhuru said.

The President had hinted at lifting the curfew that was imposed in 2020 as one of the containment measures against the spread of Covid-19.

Uhuru was responding to Karatina residents who had urged him to lift the curfew, saying it had made life difficult.

“We will look at it, I’m working, and very soon, you will hear it, I do not want to speak too early but very soon,” he said amid cheers.

When President Uhuru Kenyatta last updated Kenyans on the status of the coronavirus on November 4, last year, he proclaimed a 60-day night curfew restricting movement from 10 pm to 4am. That curfew was to end on January 3, 2021.

However, it was extended against the wish of many Kenyans although the curfew restrictions were revised from 9pm to 10 pm ending at 5am.

