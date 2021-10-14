× Digital News Videos Health & Science Opinion Education Columnists Lifestyle Cartoons Moi Cabinets Kibaki Cabinets Arts & Culture Podcasts E-Paper Tributes Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Jobs Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
×
Login
THE STANDARD
Home
Counties
Politics
Business
World
National
Health & Science
Opinion
Education
Columnists
Lifestyle
Cartoons
Moi Cabinets
Kibaki Cabinets
Arts & Culture
COVID-19
Sports
Entertainment
The Insider
E-paper
Digital News
Videos
Opinions
Cartoons
Education
E-Paper
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Nairobian
Entertainment
Eve Woman
Travelog
TV Stations
KTN Home
KTN News
BTV
KTN Farmers TV
Radio Stations
Radio Maisha
Spice FM
Vybez Radio
Enterprise
VAS
E-Learning
Digger Classified
Games
Crosswords
Sudoku
The Standard Group
Corporate
Contact Us
Rate Card
Vacancies
DCX
O.M Portal
Corporate Email
RMS

Kenya to meet Saudi Arabia over mistreatment of workers

NATIONAL
By Willis Oketch | October 14th 2021

Labour and Social Protection Cabinet Secretary Simon Chelugui. [Edward Kiplimo, Standard]

Officers from the Ministry of Labour will travel to Saudi Arabia to address cases of mistreatment of Kenyans working in the Middle East nation.

Labour and Social Protection Cabinet Secretary Simon Chelugui said during the visit next month, Kenya seeks to address the mistreatment of her nationals once and for all.

Chelugui said the two governments will sign a bilateral agreement on laws governing the employment of Kenyan immigrants in Saudi Arabia.

KEEP READING

 Businessman charged with receiving Sh1.9m to 'supply domestic workers' to Saudi Arabia

 Newcastle takeover can improve conditions for LGBTQ+ people in Saudi Arabia, says supporters group

 Newcastle Sh45 billion Saudi takeover confirmed

 It’s not all gloom in Saudi Arabia: To some it’s the land of milk and honey

“We want to go to Saudi Arabia and meet their officials and find a solution to this problem which has been a major concern in the government,” said Chelugui.

The CS was responding to Central Organization of Trade Unions (COTU) Secretary General Francis Atwoli, who accused the Ministry of failing to protect Kenyans employed in Saudi Arabia.

Atwoli said most Kenyans in the country were being treated like slaves, adding that the rate at which Kenyans were being killed was alarming.

But Chelugui said Kenyans mistreated in Saudi Arabia were immigrants sneaked out of the country by unscrupulous employment agents.

He said those recruited by such agents had no proper documents to enable the government to process their return.

Chelugui said the government had signed a bilateral employment agreement with Qatar, which has adopted Kenyan laws to protect labour immigrants from the country.

Riyadh, Saudi Arabi. [Reuters]

He said the government was also planning to amend immigration laws to regulate those leaving the country to go and work in foreign countries.

“We want to manage immigration of Kenyans seeking employment out of the country so that Kenyans going to work in other countries are safe in those countries,” said the CS.

Chelugui assured the board of directors recently appointed by the government as new directors of the National Labour Board will be gazetted soon.

He also praised directors of the National Social Security Fund (NSSF), whose term recently expired. He said the board members brought order to the organization, which was now doing well financially.

Atwoli had also criticized the government’s decision to remove social protection from the Ministry of Labour. He argued that the issues surrounding it was dealing the labour matters and thus should have been left at that Ministry.

“I was shocked to learn that social protection docket was removed from the Ministry of Labour,” said Atwoli.

Share this story

RELATED VIDEOS

LABOUR DAY 2020: Labour Cabinet Secretary Simon Chelugui's full speech

SAKATA YA ITARE: Waziri Chelugui ahojiwa kwa zaidi ya saa tano kwenye makao makuu ya DCI

Gavana wa Murang'a Mwangi wa Iria atofautiana na katibu wa Wizara ya Maji

Huduma Namba declared invalid
President Uhuru Kenyatta launched the Huduma Namba mass registration on April 2, 2019.
Court orders reinstatement of senior police officer
Justice Maureen Onyango ruled Regina Mutindi's rights were violated following her dismissal in October 2015.

MOST READ

Prison warders allegedly gang-rape woman visiting her husband
Prison warders allegedly gang-rape woman visiting her husband

CENTRAL

By Fidelis Kabunyi

.
RECOMMENDED NEWS
Masten Wanjala escape: Four people arrested

By Winfrey Owino | 22 minutes ago

Masten Wanjala escape: Four people arrested
Huduma Namba declared invalid

By Kamau Muthoni | 2 hours ago

Huduma Namba declared invalid
Moving: Lawyer Evans Monari’s tribute to himself

By Evans Monari - As read by SG Ken Ogeto | 3 hours ago

Moving: Lawyer Evans Monari’s tribute to himself
Criminals now using visitors' books to swindle parents, teachers

By Lydiah Nyawira | 5 hours ago

Criminals now using visitors' books to swindle parents, teachers

;
Feedback
To personalise content, tailor ads and provide best user experience, we use cookies. By using our site, you agree to use our cookies.

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

Telegram

For the latest job adverts

join @standardjobs telegram channel

Digital News

The Nairobian

entertainment

evewoman

farmkenya

sports

Enterprise

tv stations

radio stations

© The Standard Group PLC
© The Standard Group PLC