× Digital News Videos Health & Science Opinion Education Columnists Lifestyle Cartoons Moi Cabinets Kibaki Cabinets Arts & Culture Podcasts E-Paper Tributes Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Jobs Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
×
Login
THE STANDARD
Home
Counties
Politics
Business
World
National
Health & Science
Opinion
Education
Columnists
Lifestyle
Cartoons
Moi Cabinets
Kibaki Cabinets
Arts & Culture
COVID-19
Sports
Entertainment
The Insider
E-paper
Digital News
Videos
Opinions
Cartoons
Education
E-Paper
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Nairobian
Entertainment
Eve Woman
Travelog
TV Stations
KTN Home
KTN News
BTV
KTN Farmers TV
Radio Stations
Radio Maisha
Spice FM
Vybez Radio
Enterprise
VAS
E-Learning
Digger Classified
Games
Crosswords
Sudoku
The Standard Group
Corporate
Contact Us
Rate Card
Vacancies
DCX
O.M Portal
Corporate Email
RMS

Suspected child serial killer Masten Wanjala escapes from police custody

NATIONAL
By Kamore Maina | October 13th 2021

Suspected child serial killer Masten Wanjala. [File, Standard]

Suspected child serial killer Masten Wanjala has escaped from Jogoo Road Police Station, Nairobi in unclear circumstances.

Wanjala escaped from custody on Tuesday, October 12.

He was expected at the Makadara Law Courts on Wednesday, October 13.

Police signal has been circulated asking officers in the capital city and its neighbouring counties to be on high alert.

KEEP READING

 Agnes Tirop, who represented Kenya in 5,000m in Tokyo Olympics, found dead

 Man convicted for murdering step children

 A dead orphan, hockey stick beating and disbelieving guardian

 Probe begins on death of businessman in Lake Nakuru National Park

Wanjala, 20, is accused of killing at least ten children between 2019 and 2021.

He has so far taken police to at least ten murder scenes, including Nairobi (5), Kajiado (2), Machakos (2) and Bungoma (1).

In his confessions to police, the suspect allegedly admitted to killing the children after disguising as a football coach.

Wanjala was arrested in Kajiado in mid-July, 2021 by Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) detectives.

Share this story

RELATED VIDEOS

Murder Mystery: FBI joins investigations into the disappearance & murder of Bashir Mohammed

Police detain a couple and their son for allegedly beating their 15-year-old daughter to death

Nyeri Murder Probe: Nyeri tycoon accused of killing his own son over domestic quarrel between them

Gor Mahia jet out to Egypt for Caf Confederation Cup
Record Kenyan champions Gor Mahia on Wednesday left the country for Egypt where they will kick start their 2021 Caf Confederation campaign.
Agnes Tirop, who represented Kenya in 5,000m in Tokyo Olympics, found dead
She had stab wounds in the abdomen, Barnaba Korir, the chairperson of Athletics Kenya in Nairobi Region told The Standard.

MOST READ

Sossion ditches Raila for DP Ruto
Sossion ditches Raila for DP Ruto

POLITICS

By Grace Ng'ang'a

.
RECOMMENDED NEWS
Poverty to blame for increased gender based violence

By Patrick Vidija | 28 minutes ago

Poverty to blame for increased gender based violence
Agnes Tirop, who represented Kenya in 5,000m in Tokyo Olympics, found dead

By Brian Okoth and Jonathan Komen | 49 minutes ago

Agnes Tirop, who represented Kenya in 5,000m in Tokyo Olympics, found dead
ICJ ruling victory for Somalia, Farmaajo says Kenya to blame for instability

By Patrick Vidija | 2 hours ago

ICJ ruling victory for Somalia, Farmaajo says Kenya to blame for instability
MPs in new bid to clip Ruto’s wings, push creation of 73 constituencies

By Moses Nyamori | 5 hours ago

MPs in new bid to clip Ruto’s wings, push creation of 73 constituencies

;
Feedback
To personalise content, tailor ads and provide best user experience, we use cookies. By using our site, you agree to use our cookies.

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

Telegram

For the latest job adverts

join @standardjobs telegram channel

Digital News

The Nairobian

entertainment

evewoman

farmkenya

sports

Enterprise

tv stations

radio stations

© The Standard Group PLC
© The Standard Group PLC