Suspected child serial killer Masten Wanjala escapes from police custody

Suspected child serial killer Masten Wanjala. [File, Standard]

Suspected child serial killer Masten Wanjala has escaped from Jogoo Road Police Station, Nairobi in unclear circumstances.

Wanjala escaped from custody on Tuesday, October 12.

He was expected at the Makadara Law Courts on Wednesday, October 13.

Police signal has been circulated asking officers in the capital city and its neighbouring counties to be on high alert.

Wanjala, 20, is accused of killing at least ten children between 2019 and 2021.

He has so far taken police to at least ten murder scenes, including Nairobi (5), Kajiado (2), Machakos (2) and Bungoma (1).

In his confessions to police, the suspect allegedly admitted to killing the children after disguising as a football coach.

Wanjala was arrested in Kajiado in mid-July, 2021 by Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) detectives.

