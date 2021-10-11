× Digital News Videos Health & Science Opinion Education Columnists Lifestyle Cartoons Moi Cabinets Kibaki Cabinets Arts & Culture Podcasts E-Paper Tributes Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Jobs Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
×
Login
THE STANDARD
Home
Counties
Politics
Business
World
National
Health & Science
Opinion
Education
Columnists
Lifestyle
Cartoons
Moi Cabinets
Kibaki Cabinets
Arts & Culture
COVID-19
Sports
Entertainment
The Insider
E-paper
Digital News
Videos
Opinions
Cartoons
Education
E-Paper
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Nairobian
Entertainment
Eve Woman
Travelog
TV Stations
KTN Home
KTN News
BTV
KTN Farmers TV
Radio Stations
Radio Maisha
Spice FM
Vybez Radio
Enterprise
VAS
E-Learning
Digger Classified
Games
Crosswords
Sudoku
The Standard Group
Corporate
Contact Us
Rate Card
Vacancies
DCX
O.M Portal
Corporate Email
RMS

Details of how IEBC missed target in first week of voter registration

NATIONAL
By Winfrey Owino | October 11th 2021

IEBC Chairman Wafula Chebukati. [File, Standard]

The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) has registered about 202,518 new voters out of the weekly target of 1,500,000 since the exercise began on October 4.

This represents about 13.5 per cent of the total target, which according to the IEBC, were occasioned by a list of challenges relative to every region.

The revelations come in the backdrop of the Commission’s target to register about six million new voters ahead of the 2022 General Election.

In a statement dated October 11, the electoral body’s Chairman Wafula Chebukati says during the first week of the exercise, a total of 5,206 requests for voter transfer were serviced.

KEEP READING

 Former workers of poll agency get government jobs

 I have climbed the mountain before, Raila to critics

 Voter's card is your best weapon to bring change

 Kenyans should know polls are top level recruitment process

“The Commission targets to register 6 million new eligible Kenyans, on the basis of information from the Kenya National Bureau of Statistics 2019 Kenya Population and Housing Census report. The target was disaggregated to each County, Constituency and County Assembly Ward to enable monitoring of progress,” his statement read in part.

According to Chebukati, the exercise faced challenges of voter apathy,

“The Commission shall continue to explore solutions to these identified challenges in collaboration with all stakeholders in the electoral process,” Chebukati added.

Insecurity in parts of Lamu, Baringo and Laikipia Counties as well as along Kenya-Somalia borders, Lack of National Identity Cards by the eligible population and the last-minute rush where go for exercises when deadlines approach are some of the challenges the IEBC officials have encountered so far.. 

Samburu, Elgeyo Marakwet, Wajir, West Pokot and Mandera were listed as counties with the highest percentage of new voter registration targets.

An excerpt of IEBC chairman Wafula Chebukati's statement showing ten counties with the highest number of voter registration in the last week. [Courtesy]

Of importance to note was that urban counties registered the lowest new voter registration percentages. They include Mombasa, Nairobi, Kirinyaga, Embu and Laikipia. 

An excerpt of IEBC Chairman Wafula Chebukati's statement showing the counties that have registered the lowest voters in the past week. [Courtesy]

The IEBC’S 30-day nationwide voter registration exercise kicked off on Monday, October 4, 2021.

The national launch of the exercise was done in Nakuru town at the Nakuru Athletic Club (NAC) presided over by IEBC chairman Wafula Chebukati.

Share this story

RELATED VIDEOS

ODM’s attempt to oust Chebukati from IEBC elicits mixed reactions | INSIDE POLITICS WITH BEN KITILI

Exploring the preparedness and the key timeliness of the IEBC to conduct the 2022 General Elections

IEBC launches 2020-2024 Strategic Plan ahead of the 2022 general elections

Utamaduni Day or Huduma Day?
Do Kenyans celebrate Utamaduni or Huduma Day on October 10?
Father Katana: The priest who rocked Popes with his Kayamba
The priest was nicknamed ‘Father Kayamba’ due to his love for the instrument. He uses humour to capture the attention of congregants.

MOST READ

Charles Njonjo's death reports and why Twitter is a haven for fake news
Charles Njonjo's death reports and why Twitter is a haven for fake news

EXPLAINERS

By Jael Mboga

.
RECOMMENDED NEWS
Larry Madowo’s high-octane viral interview with Ghanaian MP

By Winfrey Owino | 4 hours ago

Larry Madowo’s high-octane viral interview with Ghanaian MP
Why all murder suspects don't face the hangman

By Paul Ogemba | 4 hours ago

Why all murder suspects don't face the hangman
When missionaries gave up on the war against FGM

By Hudson Gumbihi | 5 hours ago

When missionaries gave up on the war against FGM
Uhuru in New York to chair UN Security Council session on peace

By PSCU | 5 hours ago

Uhuru in New York to chair UN Security Council session on peace

;
Feedback
To personalise content, tailor ads and provide best user experience, we use cookies. By using our site, you agree to use our cookies.

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

Telegram

For the latest job adverts

join @standardjobs telegram channel

Digital News

The Nairobian

entertainment

evewoman

farmkenya

sports

Enterprise

tv stations

radio stations

© The Standard Group PLC
© The Standard Group PLC