Woman snatches AK-47 rifle from robber, rescues self and husband

NATIONAL
By Martin Ndiema | August 10th 2021

Everlyne Barasa said the suspect pointed the AK-47 rifle at her forehead and demanded Sh200,000. [Courtesy]

A suspected armed robber found himself in trouble on Sunday night after a couple he had gone to rob at Kaptegaa village in Endebess, Trans Nzoia, fought back and disarmed him.

The suspect is said to have stormed the house around 9pm as the family prepared to go to bed, brandishing an AK-47 rifle.

Everlyne Barasa said the suspect pointed a gun at her forehead and demanded Sh200,000. 

"I was heading to the bedroom when the gunman stormed our house. He threatened to kill me, my husband our three children if we didn't give him the money. I knelt down, begging the hooded man not to harm us," said the 51-year-old.

Ms Barasa said the suspect said he was aware the family had sold land and that they had to give him the money or he kills them.

By this time, her husband Philip Nakhisa, who had dozed off on a couch, had been awakened up by the commotion. He kept his calm and the thug did not notice him on the sofa behind him.

"While still kneeling, begging him not to kill us, I saw my husband slowly rise up. I knew if I grabbed the thug by the knees and he falls down, my husband would definitely jump in to help me," Barasa said

And in a twinkling of an eye, the woman pounced and before the gunman found out what had happened, he was on the floor. Before he could do anything, Nakhisa had grabbed him. They took the gun away from him as they called for help.

She said they pinned the suspect down until neighbours arrived. They descended on the suspect with kicks and blows and pelted him with stones. He was only saved from the wrath of the residents by a village elder, Eunice Simiyu, who asked them not to kill the suspect and called the police.  

The suspect later claimed the gun belonged to a Kenya Police Reserve officer who had reportedly sent him to rob the family. 

He also listed people he claimed were his accomplices. The suspect claimed an accomplice who was also armed and had accompanied him during the mission, fled when he was caught.

Residents decried increased insecurity in the area with burglary and theft of livestock being the most common forms of crime.

"We also handed his cell phone to DCI officers for further investigations as the suspect was taken away by the police,” Ms Simiyu said.

Area OCPD Salesioh Muriithi said they have already launched investigations into the attack.

"Among other things, we are seeking to find out if the gun has been used in previous crimes in this area, including a recent attack on an M-Pesa shop where the owner lost money," said Muriithi. 

