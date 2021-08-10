× Digital News Videos Health & Science Opinion Education Columnists Lifestyle Cartoons Moi Cabinets Kibaki Cabinets Arts & Culture Podcasts E-Paper Tributes Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Jobs Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
Court paves way for Bob Collymore's widow to distribute vast estate

NATIONAL
By Kamau Muthoni | August 10th 2021

The late Bob Collymore and his wife Wambui Kamiru Collymore during their wedding at Hippo Point, Naivasha in 2016.

The late Bob Collymore's widow, Wambui Kamiru, has been given a go-ahead by the court to administer his estate.

According to court records, Kamiru was given the go-ahead on July 29 to manage the estate and distribute any assets or money that Collymore had bequeathed in his will.

Justice Maureen Odero confirmed the grant, which then paves way for the distribution of his capital and personal assets.

The approval establishes the capital assets that make up the estate that are existing and meant to be shared. It also confirms the beneficiaries of such assets and the shares that each of the dependents are entitled to.

 Bob Collymore's widow wants media out of her case

 Bob Collymore's widow to wait longer for court to clear her to manage wealth

 The priceless advice I got that made Little Cab a success

 Celebrating Bob Collymore, a legacy

Collymore left his Kenyan wealth estimated at millions of shillings to Wambui.

In wishes captured in his final will he appointed State House Chief of Staff Nzioka Waita as an alternate executor of his will should anything happen to Wambui.

In the application for grant of probate lodged with the courts, the widow has redacted the full inventory of his wealth. In 2015, Collymore had declared his Kenyan wealth as assets worth Sh287 million.

“I give, devise and bequeath all my estate, real and personal, immovable and movable whatsoever and wheresoever situated to my wife for her own use and benefit absolutely,” clause 3 of the Will dated April 18, 2018, reads.

The will strictly applies to his wealth in Kenya and makes mention of a separate one outside Kenya.

The two wills will take effect concurrently and independently of each other. The Kenyan one was drawn by Kaplan & Stratton in Nairobi and witnessed by Safaricom Chief Finance Officer Sitoyo Lopokoiyit and Charles Wanjohi, Safaricom’s Director of the Consumer Business Unit.

In a scenario where Nzioka was the sole trustee, Collymore’s wealth in Kenya would be split between three entities.

Collymore’s son by his previous marriage James Collymore of UK would take 40 per cent of his wealth while his daughter Sarah Collymore, similarly of UK, would get an equal share of the estate.

Wambui’s children would get 20 per cent of the wealth in equal shares after attaining the age of 18.

Safaricom's CEO Bob Collymore declares his wealth

Safaricom announce 15 percent growth in profits

Person of Interest: Safaricom CEO Bob Collymore

