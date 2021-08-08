× Digital News Videos Health & Science Opinion Education Columnists Lifestyle Cartoons Moi Cabinets Kibaki Cabinets Arts & Culture Podcasts E-Paper Tributes Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Jobs Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
×
Login
THE STANDARD
Home
OLYMPICS
Counties
Politics
Business
World
National
Health & Science
Opinion
Education
Columnists
Lifestyle
Cartoons
Moi Cabinets
Kibaki Cabinets
Arts & Culture
COVID-19
Sports
Entertainment
The Insider
E-paper
Digital News
Videos
Opinions
Cartoons
Education
E-Paper
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Nairobian
Entertainment
Eve Woman
Travelog
TV Stations
KTN Home
KTN News
BTV
KTN Farmers TV
Radio Stations
Radio Maisha
Spice FM
Vybez Radio
Enterprise
VAS
E-Learning
Digger Classified
Games
Crosswords
Sudoku
The Standard Group
Corporate
Contact Us
Rate Card
Vacancies
DCX
O.M Portal
Corporate Email
RMS
Watch The Tokyo Olympics 2020 live online

Chicken meat served in some global fast foods joints is not safe, reveals study

NATIONAL
By Mercy Kahenda | August 8th 2021
[Courtesy]

Chicken meat served in popular fast-food restaurants is not safe, consumers in Kenya and across the region have been warned.

Farmers are reported to overuse antibiotics in production of chicken supplied to the joints, risking the health of consumers.

An audit report by the World Animal Protection has revealed that overuse of antibiotics fuels diseases that kill over 700,000 people annually.

“Intensive farming methods also often rely on routine antibiotic use as a quick fix solution to keep stressed and sick animals alive,” reads a section of the report finding.

Help us serve you better by completing our quick survey.

Start Now

The report released this week noted that global fast foods restaurants in Africa do not adhere to animal welfare.

KEEP READING

 Avoid fast foods to fend off non-communicable diseases

 Man finds 'finds maggot in chicken' bought af KFC diner

 Would you eat a GoogleBurger? Tech giant planning a massive investment in 'plant-based' fast food

 Lifestyle: Seven cheap and creative date ideas for broke couples in love

According to the report, at least seven global fast food restaurants that have set up shop in Africa do not adhere to the same animal welfare standards for their Africa markets.

Farming is also coupled with poor hygiene and sanitation, leading to many chickens suffering from lameness and skin lesions.

Not only are chicken reported to suffer due to poor farming practices, human health is also jeopardised, according to the report.

The audit was done by The Pecking Order 2021, which ranked fast food restaurant globally on how they perform on their commitment, ambition and transparency on chicken welfare in their supply chain.

Assessment was done in three areas namely corporate commitments, objectives and targets, and transparency.

The corporate commitment looked into policies that address how important welfare of chickens are to the company.

Objectives and targets looked at promises a company has made to improve chicken welfare.

The audit looked at transparency, though how respective companies live up to their promises on chicken welfare, done through their performance reporting.

“For the first time, in addition to the global assessment, 14 local rankings have been also created to reflect the realities in different geographies,” noted the report.

In the findings by The Pecking Order 2021, the European countries are showing genuine progression.

One of the fast food chain, according to the report, was cited for doing less to adhere to chicken welfare in African states compared to its similar operation in Europe.

The company outlets in Latin America, Africa and Asia are adhering to the commitments.

Dr Victor Yamo, farming campaign manager at World Animal Protection, said irrespective of business, a significant number of companies and outlets do not adhere to animal health.

“Many big brand restaurants are denying billions of birds the chance to grow at a healthy rate or behave naturally,” said the official.

Share this story
Breastfeeding children with cleft lip and palate a big challenge
Children born with cleft lip and palate face difficulties while suckling, and this is heartbreaking for mothers.
Mass vaccination begins, targets 10 million by December
An outreach programme targetting to increase the number of people vaccinated against Covid-19 in the country has started.

OLYMPICS

Is there any doubt that Kipchoge is now the Greatest Of All Time?
Is there any doubt that Kipchoge is now the Greatest Of All Time?

STANDARD

By Bismarck Mutahi in Tokyo, Japan

MOST READ

Missing student found dead at university grounds
Missing student found dead at university grounds

NATIONAL

By Kennedy Gachuhi, Robert Kiplagat and James Omoro

.
RECOMMENDED NEWS
Mass vaccination begins, targets 10 million by December

By Rosa Agutu | 20 minutes ago

Mass vaccination begins, targets 10 million by December
Classified tips DP Ruto may get in former US ambassador’s memoirs

By Kamau Ngotho | 3 hours ago

Classified tips DP Ruto may get in former US ambassador’s memoirs
Bomb blast victims wait for justice, 23 years later

By Peter Muiruri | 3 hours ago

Bomb blast victims wait for justice, 23 years later
Peres Jepchirchir: My legs won me medals and changed our lives

By Jonathan Komen | 12 hours ago

Peres Jepchirchir: My legs won me medals and changed our lives

Feedback
To personalise content, tailor ads and provide best user experience, we use cookies. By using our site, you agree to use our cookies.

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

Digital News

The Nairobian

entertainment

evewoman

farmkenya

sports

Enterprise

tv stations

radio stations

© The Standard Group PLC
© The Standard Group PLC