Watch The Tokyo Olympics 2020 live online

Ezekiel Mutua replaced as Kenya Film Board CEO

NATIONAL
By Brian Okoth | August 6th 2021

Embattled KFCB CEO Dr. Ezekiel Mutua. [File, Standard]

Dr. Ezekiel Mutua has been replaced at the helm of the Kenya Film Classification Board (KFCB), with effect from Friday, August 6, 2021.

An internal memo dated August 6 and addressed to KFCB staff members, seen by The Standard, states Christopher Wambua will hold the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) position in acting capacity.

“Kindly accord him (Wambua) the necessary support,” the memo, whose undersigned is the Chief Corporate Affairs Manager, Paskal Opiyo, said.

Dr. Mutua’s next course of action remains unclear, despite denying reports on Thursday night which stated he had been removed as the agency’s boss.

“My attention has been drawn to reports on social media to the effect that I have been fired as CEO of KFCB. Please ignore such malicious rumours. I am not aware of such developments and there can be no grain of truth in them as there's no vacancy in the office of the CEO KFCB,” he tweeted.

Dr. Mutua has been at the helm of KFCB operations for two three-year terms, since 2015.

It is unclear whether the expiry of his term as KFCB CEO has led to the unceremonious exit.

