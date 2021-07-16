× Digital News Videos Health & Science Opinion Education Columnists Lifestyle Cartoons Moi Cabinets Kibaki Cabinets Arts & Culture Podcasts E-Paper Tributes Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Jobs Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
Ofafa: Erasing memories of Kenya's liberation hero

NATIONAL
By Amos Kareithi | July 16th 2021

Business premises at The Ofafa Memorial Hall in Kisumu.[Collins Oduor, Standard]

They have has lost their lustre. The mismatch extensions made of rusty corrugated iron sheets look like diseased limbs jutting out of the stone walls paint a picture of dereliction. This is Ofafa Jericho, which was once like the promised land to the upcoming Africans who were learning to be free after seven decades of servitude.

But this estate just as its namesake in Kisumu, Ofafa Memorial Hall, which was once the headquarters of Luo Union in Kisumu, is now a pale shadow of their past. The hall has survived many threats. 

There are plans to flatten the estate so as to pave way for multi-storied apartments to create more homes for Nairobi residents. The man they are named after, Ambrose Ofafa too was betrayed for political expediency by close friends at a time Kenya was at crossroads.

Ofafa, who was an influential leader of the Kenya African Union and was an insider in Mau Mau power struggles was gunned down in November 1953.

This Nairobi civic leader was one of the few African entrepreneurs who had a shop in Kaloleni and had introduced Jaramogi Oginga Odinga to Jomo Kenyatta and was ultimately used as a political weapon.

The civic leader died in mysterious circumstances. The colonial government accused Mau Mau, which had a record of killing chiefs or eliminating one of their own. To give credence to this, some intelligence reports showed that Ofafa just like Kenyatta was opposed to the militant tactics adopted by some elements in KAU which had been captured by radical elements who were now driving Mau Mau and administering the oath.

Some critics, however, pointed fingers at the government, accusing it of eliminating Ofafa so that it could create conflict between the Luo and Kikuyu communities.

The two communities almost went for each other’s throats because Ofafa was a key leader of the Luo Union.

The same reports indicated that Ofafa was spying for the government and reporting back about Mau Mau’s activities. After his death, edifices were constructed to immortalise his role in the country’s struggle for rebirth. But this history, with bringing down of the estate too is being wiped in favour modernity.

Governor to work with anti-graft body to nab corrupt county staff
The county boss said he will not allow his name to be soiled by corrupt officials in his administration.
ICC confirms charges against lawyer Gicheru
At the heart of the trial is witnesses who recanted their evidence against Ruto and Sang at the ICC on claims that they were offered kickbacks.

Jubilee’s Joseph Githinji wins Muguga ward by-election
Jubilee’s Joseph Githinji wins Muguga ward by-election

Hand over fuel siphoned from Siaya tanker, PIEA tells residents

By Too Jared | 9 hours ago

Hand over fuel siphoned from Siaya tanker, PIEA tells residents
Methodist Church wing breaks away, wants church devolved

By Phares Mutembei | 11 hours ago

Methodist Church wing breaks away, wants church devolved
Court allows repossession of land where Sh240m Funzi luxury hotel sits

By Kamau Muthoni | 12 hours ago

Court allows repossession of land where Sh240m Funzi luxury hotel sits
Kangogo to be buried on Saturday at her parents home in Keiyo

By Stephen Rutto | 12 hours ago

Kangogo to be buried on Saturday at her parents home in Keiyo

