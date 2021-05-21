You will not use our shrine, Wa Iria tells Speaker Muturi

National Assembly Speaker, Justin Muturi, with a section of Elders from Muranga County during a cleansing ceremony at a secret location on Wednesday.. [Samson Wire, Standard].

The planned coronation of Justin Muturi as Mt Kenya spokesman faces resistance.

On Thursday elders involved in planning the event held a rehearsal at Mukurwe wa Nyagathanga shrine but allies of Murang'a Governor Mwangi wa Iria have vowed to disrupt the ceremony set for Saturday.

A splinter group of the Kikuyu Council of Elders, led by chairman Wachira Kiago, has also distanced itself from the event.

Wa Iria said the shrine located in Murang'a County was bequeathed to the Agikuyu community and "as the custodian, he would not allow people in the name of elders to defile it through political gimmicks".

The Murang'a governor has vowed to mobilise "sons and daughters of the Agikuyu community to come out in large numbers to defend their shrine."

“This is not a political stadium but a shrine. Even former President Mwai Kibaki and President Uhuru Kenyatta have never attempted to defile the ground despite being presidents and real heads of our community. I’m ready to defend the spirits of our parents,” Wa Iria said.

Take a quick survey and help us improve our website! Take a survey

Like Muturi, the governor is also in the succession race but he has denied claims that he is thwarting the ceremony because of vested interest.

He said allowing such a ‘defilement’ to happen could bring a catastrophe to the Kikuyu community.

“I'm the custodian of the shrine given that it is under my administration. Allowing such a retrogressive activity to proceed will be tantamount to welcoming a curse on my people. Even John Michuki and other serious leaders were crowned community heads at Ihura Stadium and not at the shrine,” said Wa Iria.

A faction led by Meru Governor Kiraitu Murungi said that they were in support of the coronation.

Kiraitu noted that despite its huge population, the Mt Kenya region had lost its political strength and there was a need to regain it through Muturi.

Share this story