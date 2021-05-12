× Digital News Videos Health & Science Opinion Education Columnists Cartoons Lifestyle Moi Cabinets Arts & Culture Ramadhan Special Podcasts E-Paper Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman Travelog TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Jobs Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
×
Login
THE STANDARD
Home
Counties
Politics
Business
World
National
Health & Science
Opinion
Education
Columnists
Cartoons
Lifestyle
Moi Cabinets
Arts & Culture
Ramadhan Special
COVID-19
Sports
Entertainment
The Insider
E-paper
Digital News
Videos
Opinions
Cartoons
Education
E-Paper
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Nairobian
Entertainment
Eve Woman
Travelog
TV Stations
KTN Home
KTN News
BTV
KTN Farmers TV
Radio Stations
Radio Maisha
Spice FM
Vybez Radio
Enterprise
VAS
E-Learning
Digger Classified
Games
Crosswords
Sudoku
The Standard Group
Corporate
Contact Us
Rate Card
Vacancies
DCX
O.M Portal
Corporate Email
RMS

Plans to launch direct flights to Hargesia, Somaliland on hold- Kenya Airways

NATIONAL
By Betty Njeru | May 12th 2021
Kenya Airways plane at Jomo Kenyatta Airport (JKIA), Nairobi. [Boniface Okendo, Standard]

Plans to launch direct flights to Hargeisa, Somaliland from Kenya’s capital Nairobi are on hold.

Kenya Airways (KQ) refuted claims on Wednesday that it would be operating the route three times a week, saying: “we currently do not have any flights in operation, contrary to information circulating on social media.”

It is the latest development in a stretched and frosty relationship between Kenya-Somalia-Somaliland.

Yesterday, Kenya banned all flights to and from Somalia with immediate effect, without reason, days after Qatar brokered a deal that saw Mogadishu and Nairobi restore their diplomatic relations.

The direct flight agreement between Nairobi and Hargeisa was reached in a deal between President Uhuru Kenyatta and Somaliland’s Muse Bihi last year in December.

KEEP READING

 Telcom company Somtel offers shares to public

 It’s important for Kenya to give Somaliland nod

 Somalia and breakaway state Somaliland hold talks

 Experts: Amended telecommunication law bound to attract more players

Kenya had hosted Bihi who was in the country for a three-day State visit, a meeting that saw the resolve to launch operational flights launched in March this year and a consulate be set up in Hargeisa by the first quarter of 2021.

Until his (Bihi’s) highly publicised visit, Kenya did not have any diplomatic presence in Somaliland, unlike her neighbours Ethiopia and Djibouti.

Kenya’s Foreign Affairs Ministry in a brief said, “President Uhuru will be seeking stronger relations between the two countries to bolster security, economic and social interactions.”

Take a quick survey and help us improve our website!

Take a survey

RELATED VIDEOS

Somalia's Threat: Somalia threatens to withdraw from IGAD due to the ongoing tiff with Kenya

DARING ABROAD: Tips from Kenyan envoys abroad on the dos and don’ts

"Kenya, Somalia Spat" Uhuru issues tough warning to Farmajo over 'unwarranted provocations'

Share this story
Rising cement costs hamper Nigeria's building developers
Their dominance stems from a cement import ban that has been in place for most of the last 20 years to develop self-sufficiency in cement production.
Monitor water pumps remotely via your phone
Tracking and monitoring motor vehicles is not new to Kenyans. Competition to install affordable tracking devices is fierce but essential for fleet managers who receive reports online and track vehicles from the comfort of their desk.

MOST READ

BBI Bill sails through in Senate
BBI Bill sails through in Senate

POLITICS

By Betty Njeru and Moses Nyamori

.
RECOMMENDED NEWS
How Wajir governor’s wife took over running of county

By Moses Nyamori | 3 hours ago

How Wajir governor’s wife took over running of county
Assistant Inspector-General of Police William Sing’oei found dead

By Kamore Maina | 3 hours ago

Assistant Inspector-General of Police William Sing’oei found dead
Isaac Mwaura replaced by Sammy Leshore in the Senate

By Patrick Vidija | 6 hours ago

Isaac Mwaura replaced by Sammy Leshore in the Senate
Former judge loses claim on legal fee

By Paul Ogemba | 7 hours ago

Former judge loses claim on legal fee

Feedback
To personalise content, tailor ads and provide best user experience, we use cookies. By using our site, you agree to use our cookies.

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

Digital News

The Nairobian

entertainment

evewoman

farmkenya

sports

travelog

enterprise

tv stations

radio stations

© The Standard Group PLC
© The Standard Group PLC