Irrigation PS Kimotho to steer revived research centre

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Irrigation Principal Secretary Ephantus Kimotho. [File,Standard]

A research centre established in 1976 has been relaunched under a new board, with a renewed focus on research and development.

Irrigation Principal Secretary Ephantus Kimotho was appointed chairman of the Board of Trustees of the Centre for Transformative Research and Development (CETRAD) during the relaunch at the University of Nairobi.

The relaunch brings together the Government of Kenya, the University of Nairobi and the University of Bern in Switzerland in a partnership aimed at strengthening research and linking its findings to development priorities in Kenya and the wider region.

CETRAD’s relaunch followed a meeting to constitute a new Board of Trustees to guide the centre’s work. The meeting was chaired by CETRAD Director Boniface Kiteme.

Those present included Prof Jack Odhiambo, representing the University of Nairobi Vice-Chancellor, and Prof Thomas Breu and Dr Theresia Tribaldos from the University of Bern. Irrigation Secretary Joel Tanui represented Kimotho, while Maurice Opondo, Director of Irrigation Water Management, also attended.

Odhiambo reaffirmed the University of Nairobi’s commitment to CETRAD, citing the benefits of its longstanding partnership with the institution and pledging continued collaboration towards its objectives.

Tanui said the State Department for Irrigation would support CETRAD’s work in line with the National Irrigation Sector Investment Plan (NISIP), the government’s 10-year blueprint for the irrigation sector.

The plan sets the direction for investment in irrigation over the next decade, making research and evidence important to decisions on water management and agricultural development.

Breu reaffirmed the University of Bern’s commitment to the partnership, which brings together academic expertise, research support and institutional resources.

Under the arrangement, the State Department for Irrigation will link CETRAD’s research to national policy, the University of Bern will provide academic expertise and research support, while the University of Nairobi will contribute faculty expertise, research facilities and student involvement.

The institutions expect the renewed collaboration to support research and innovation addressing development needs in Kenya and the wider region.