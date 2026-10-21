From Babu to Sakaja, Aladwa and Winnie Odinga: Nairobi race crowded ahead of 2027

The contests for Nairobi’s Gubernatorial and Senatorial seats are gaining momentum, with three political outfits now gearing up for what promises to be a bare-knuckle fight for the control of the capital.
With less than a year to the high-stakes 2027 elections, the two seats have attracted a crowded field from across the political divide, even as political camps continue to mobilise their machinery to capture the city’s vast voter blocs.
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