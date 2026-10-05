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Gikomba market project 98pc complete, Sakaja says

By GPS | Oct. 5, 2026
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Sakaja said modernisation of Gikomba Market will play a key role in the transformation of the economic fortunes of the trading hub. [GPS]

Phase One of Gikomba Market development is now 98 per cent complete, Governor Johnson Sakaja has said.

Sakaja on Monday said final touches are underway and the facility is expected to be ready in the coming weeks.

Speaking during an inspection tour of the project, Sakaja said despite earlier political opposition that sought to derail the project, the modern Gikomba Market will play a key role in the transformation of the economic fortunes of the trading hub.

He said the first phase comprises three modern blocks, each designed to accommodate 2,000 traders, providing space for about 6,000 traders.

“Each block has a ground floor and two upper floors, with the design incorporating ablution facilities, enhanced security and a dedicated fire station,” said Sakaja.

Governor Johnson Sakaja when he inspected the ongoing construction works.

According to the county boss, the blocks are also connected by delivery paths to ease the movement of goods, allowing traders to move from one block to another without having to descend to the ground.

“This is a game-changing project that will change the economy of Gikomba. It was on the verge of not happening because of politics, but because we value our traders, we vowed to continue. And here we are; it is becoming a reality,” he said.

The governor recalled the political opposition that greeted the project, saying some politicians had camped at the market to discourage traders from supporting the redevelopment.

“Some politicians camped here, discouraging the construction and inciting traders, even though they knew that traders had been operating in mud and dusty roads. They never wanted that to change. But I want to thank our traders and the leadership of Gikomba for believing in this project,” he said.

Sakaja said the near-completion of Phase One vindicates the County Government’s decision to proceed with the redevelopment despite the political resistance.

“In the next few weeks, Phase One will be ready. We are now at 98 per cent,” he said.

The project is expected to provide traders with safer, more organised and modern trading spaces while improving the overall business environment at one of Nairobi’s busiest commercial centres.

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Related Topics

Gikomba Market Gikomba Market Modernisation Gikomba Market Politics Gikomba Market Development
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