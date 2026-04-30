Extend voter listing, city youth urge IEBC

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Tuko Kadi initiative, organised by the youth has boosted the latest voter registration.

Young people in Nairobi have urged the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission to extend the enhanced voter registration that ended yesterday.

Majority who spoke to The Standard on Tuesday, the last day, cited time constraints, weather disruptions and the fear of encountering long queues as key reasons why more time is needed.

As the exercise drew to a close, many youth on the line waiting to register or had just completed the process, particularly first-time voters, said despite the process being largely smooth and efficient, the limited timeframe risked locking out thousands who are only now showing interest in registering.

They argue that an extension of at least one to two weeks would give more eligible citizens an opportunity to enlist and participate in future elections.

Peter Waringu, a first-time registrant who had turned up at Kenya Archives IEBC voter registration booths, praised the process for being accessible and youth-friendly, noting that civic initiatives have played a significant role in encouraging participation among young people.

“The process is going on smoothly, and very efficiently. Although the enhanced voter registration is ending today, I feel it should continue,” he said. According to him, the Tuko Kadi initiative, a platform that the youth, popularly known as Gen Zs, used to mobilise themselves, has been very instrumental in the process.

“Majority of Gen Zs, it’s our first time to register, so the enhanced process has helped reduce the stigma brought about by fear of not understanding the process. The Tuko Kadi movement really uplifted us,” said Waringu.

Another youth who had turned up at the Commission’s headquarters and did not want to be mentioned, said he was motivated by the need to be part of the country’s governance issues and the urge to have a voice in the long-term impact of political decisions. “A lot of things we see today within our governance system are not okay and they’ll affect us in the future. We have to take action now,” he said.

Other youth cited competing commitments, especially among students, as a major barrier to registration within the set timeline. Lalita Mughewa, a university student, said academic schedules and ongoing rains have made it difficult for many to find time to register.

“We have had classes and it’s been raining and most of us have not had time. I’ve just come from class. But I have friends who want to come but they have no time. We are asking for an extension of even a week,” told The Standard.

Mughewa, however, encouraged fellow youths to take personal responsibility and seize the opportunity to influence leadership through the ballot. “I urge my fellow young people to register. We need to vote and make our voices heard. There is no need to complain if you’re not going to do anything,” she added.

Erick Gikonyo, a tout who has been operating at one of the bus stations near Kenya Archives, echoed similar sentiments, pointing out that turnout has noticeably increased as the deadline approaches.

He said the surge in numbers was an indication that more people are now willing to participate if given additional time. “IEBC officials have been so idle but the closure is nearing and people are starting to rush. IEBC should extend the period because now is when people have started to turn up. They should add one or two weeks,” he said.

The calls came on the deadline day of the enhanced registration process that began on March 30, even as the commission insisted it would not extend the period that targeted 2.5 million new voters.

“We have no certainty of another ECVR due to funding constraints, although we had planned for ECVR II,” the Commission’s Vice chairperson Fahima Abdallah recently said.

As of last Friday, the commission said it had registered 1.87 million new voters, describing the numbers as encouraging.

“Last time in 2022, the target did not even reach 20 to 30 per cent. From 19.6 million to 22 million voters, they needed 28 million and had a target of 8.5 million. This time we are at 90 per cent,” she said.