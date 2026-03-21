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Water supply to State House disrupted after pipeline burst

By Esther Nyambura | Mar. 21, 2026
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Water supply to State House disrupted after pipeline burst. [File, Standard]

Water supply to State House and several parts of Nairobi has been disrupted following a burst on the major Kabete-Kilimani transmission pipeline, the Nairobi City Water and Sewerage Company has said.

In a statement issued on Saturday, March 21, the company said the pipe burst occurred at about 1:00 am on Friday, March 20, leading to the immediate interruption of water supply to a number of residential, commercial and government installations.

Areas affected include State House, Kileleshwa, Kilimani, Ngumo, KEMRI, Highrise, Nairobi West, Upperhill and Madaraka.

“Nairobi City Water and Sewerage Company wishes to inform the public of a temporary water supply interruption affecting several residential and commercial areas in the city, caused by a burst on the major Kabete–Kilimani transmission pipeline,” the company said.

According to the utility firm, repairs are ongoing, with normal water supply expected to resume by Sunday evening.

“Repairs are actively underway to restore water supply by Sunday, March 22, 2026, at 6:00 pm. This timeline accounts for the complexity of repairing a high-capacity transmission line while minimising risks to safety and infrastructure,” read the statement.

Residents in the affected areas have been advised to use stored water sparingly as restoration works continue.

The company said water bowser services will be available for priority needs during the repair period.

“NCWSC bowser services remain available for priority needs, and customers can request services by dialling *260#. We continue to prioritise water quality and public health throughout the restoration process,” the company said.

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Nairobi Water Shortage State House Water Shortage
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