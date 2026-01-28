Firm uses helmet safety campaign to promote crypto security among riders

Boda boda riders during a digital security awareness campaign in Nairobi on January 28, 2026. [Benard Orwongo, Standard]

A cryptocurrency exchange is using helmet distribution to boda boda riders to explain digital security concepts, linking physical safety gear to protecting online assets.

Binance launched a campaign in Nairobi on January 28, 2026, during Data Privacy Week, distributing safety helmets and reflective gear to motorcycle taxi operators while drawing parallels between road protection and cryptocurrency security measures.

The approach targets a gap in digital financial literacy as Kenya’s crypto adoption grows alongside rising concerns about online fraud and asset theft.

“A helmet can save your life, but many riders cannot afford proper gear. Today’s event shows that our safety matters, and it reminds us that protecting ourselves online is just as important,” said Calvince Okumu, president of the Digital Boda Drivers and Deliveries Association of Kenya.

National Transport and Safety Authority (NTSA) data shows that at least 1,200 boda boda riders were killed in 2024, up from 900 the previous year. Although Kenyan law mandates helmet use, only 63 per cent of operators wear helmets, and just 15 per cent of passengers comply.

The campaign draws direct comparisons between helmets on the road and security tools such as encryption, multi-factor authentication, and withdrawal controls that protect digital funds.

Okumu noted that the initiative introduced riders to safeguarding their digital income.

“Just as we rely on helmets to reduce risks on the road, we need tools to protect our earnings in the digital space. This initiative brings that message home in a way that makes sense to our community,” he said.

The education push comes as cryptocurrency security incidents surge across Africa. Industry data shows that over 75 per cent of crypto users have yet to take any security measures, leaving accounts vulnerable to attack.

Phishing attacks alone accounted for nearly half of the $2.3 billion stolen across 760 on-chain security incidents in 2024.

Since 2020, more than one million Africans have been trained on crypto fundamentals, trading, cybersecurity, and blockchain development through various industry programmes.

In South Africa alone, more than 50,000 people have been trained, with materials localised in languages such as isiZulu and Afrikaans.

Similar efforts have been made in Nigeria, Uganda, Côte d’Ivoire, Ghana, and Cameroon, where workshops have been conducted for regulators, law enforcement officers, and university students.

“Trust is the foundation of crypto adoption. We don’t just provide technology; we educate and engage communities so that users feel confident navigating the digital economy,” said Binance Africa regional operations lead Saruni Maina.

“Our goal is to ensure that whether you are a first-time crypto user or an experienced trader, you have the knowledge and tools to keep your assets safe.”

Kenya’s Virtual Assets Chamber endorsed the Virtual Asset Service Providers Bill under review by Parliament in June 2025, moving the country closer to regulated crypto operations.

A Central Bank of Kenya (CBK) survey shows that 31 per cent of Kenyan banks expressed interest in integrating with crypto firms, positioning the country as a continental leader in digital finance.

The campaign continues across digital platforms through social media engagement and community content, as efforts to build digital financial literacy deepen across Africa.