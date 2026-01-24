×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Kenya’s Boldest Voice
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download App
The Standard

PS Omollo calls for regional unity to secure the borders

By Okumu Modachi | Jan. 24, 2026

Interior Principal Secretary Raymond Omollo has called for stronger collaboration among regional countries to enhance the fight against border security threats.

Speaking during a regional security workshop in Nairobi, Omollo expressed concern over modern border threats, which he said are increasingly complex and require concerted efforts to address.

He noted that these threats have become more transnational and fast-evolving, demanding coordinated regional responses and stronger inter-agency cooperation.

Follow The Standard channel on WhatsApp

“The establishment of six Joint Operations Centres (JOCs) at key ports of entry and exit, along with capacity-building for frontline border officials, is central to these efforts,” he said.

Other initiatives highlighted include the development and training on the Border Security Control Program (BSCP) curriculum, validation of the National Border Porosity Assessment Report and provision of operational equipment to strengthen border management.

The three-day workshop aimed to develop a compendium of best practices for countering transnational threats, including illicit goods movement and violent extremism.

It was hosted by the International Organization for Migration (IOM) with support from the US Department of State’s Export Control and Border Security (EXBS) Programme.

Omollo said the EXBS partnership has strengthened training, operational capacities and emphasized consolidating lessons into a shared regional reference to improve interoperability.

The workshop at the Kenya School of Government, Lower Kabete Campus, brought together officials and technical experts from Kenya, Somalia, Namibia, Madagascar and the Central African Republic.

Follow The Standard channel on WhatsApp

Related Topics

PS Raymond Omollo Border Security Religious Extremism Kenya Terror Financing
.

Latest Stories

Faith in action: Martin Luther King Jr's lessons for church and the State
Faith in action: Martin Luther King Jr's lessons for church and the State
Opinion
By Edward Buri
8 mins ago
AfDB Backs Kenya's geothermal expansion with Sh2.6b loan
Business
By Brian Ngugi
8 mins ago
Why ODM's conformist wing is desperate for a deal with UDA
Politics
By Robert Kituyi
8 mins ago
.

The Standard Insider

Honour or bribery? Questions abound Ruto's nomination of Ida
By Harold Odhiambo 8 mins ago
Honour or bribery? Questions abound Ruto's nomination of Ida
US withdrawal from WHO sparks global health alarm
By Mercy Kahenda 8 mins ago
US withdrawal from WHO sparks global health alarm
Ida's UNEP appointment sparks praise and alarm
By David Odongo 8 mins ago
Ida's UNEP appointment sparks praise and alarm
Why ODM's conformist wing is desperate for a deal with UDA
By Robert Kituyi 8 mins ago
Why ODM's conformist wing is desperate for a deal with UDA
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2026. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved