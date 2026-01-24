PS Omollo calls for regional unity to secure the borders

Interior Principal Secretary Raymond Omollo has called for stronger collaboration among regional countries to enhance the fight against border security threats.

Speaking during a regional security workshop in Nairobi, Omollo expressed concern over modern border threats, which he said are increasingly complex and require concerted efforts to address.

He noted that these threats have become more transnational and fast-evolving, demanding coordinated regional responses and stronger inter-agency cooperation.

“The establishment of six Joint Operations Centres (JOCs) at key ports of entry and exit, along with capacity-building for frontline border officials, is central to these efforts,” he said.

Other initiatives highlighted include the development and training on the Border Security Control Program (BSCP) curriculum, validation of the National Border Porosity Assessment Report and provision of operational equipment to strengthen border management.

The three-day workshop aimed to develop a compendium of best practices for countering transnational threats, including illicit goods movement and violent extremism.

It was hosted by the International Organization for Migration (IOM) with support from the US Department of State’s Export Control and Border Security (EXBS) Programme.

Omollo said the EXBS partnership has strengthened training, operational capacities and emphasized consolidating lessons into a shared regional reference to improve interoperability.

The workshop at the Kenya School of Government, Lower Kabete Campus, brought together officials and technical experts from Kenya, Somalia, Namibia, Madagascar and the Central African Republic.