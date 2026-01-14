×
They want to silence me, Wamatangi says after demolition of business premises

By Okumu Modachi | Jan. 14, 2026
Kiambu Governor Kimani Wamatangi tours his demolished business premises along Douglas Wakihuri Road Nairobi on January 14,2025. [Benard Orwongo,Standard]

 Kiambu Governor Kimani Wamatangi has condemned the  demolition of his business premises near Nyayo Stadium, terming it an “act of cowardice.”

Speaking on Wednesday when he visited the site where debris of the demolished structures lay bare, Wamatangi alleged that the incident is a political witch-hunt meant to intimidate his,

He accused some unnamed individuals of using government offices to distract and silence him.

“Stop using government offices to ruin me. Stop using state offices to destroy my property and intimidate me. This is an act of cowardice,” he said.

The county boss claimed that the Tuesday night demolition was a culmination of several attempts in the last few days.

"They have been coming for the last five days. Every day I hear reports warning me that they are coming and that I should be vigilant," he stated. 

He added: "I warned my tenants and workers here to stay alert, unfortunately, they came last night. I sympathise with them."

The demolition left a car wash, restaurant, beauty, and liquor shops, among other business structures flattened under tight supervision by security officers.

Several vehicles that The Standard observed crashed were buried under the debris.

The demolition took place despite a court order issued Tuesday prohibiting interference with the premises.

The business is said to have been established on Kenya Railways land. But Wamatangi insisted that he had obtained a 65-year lease from the entity.

 “I am non-political and I am a development person. This is intended to silence me and intimidate me, and to remove me from my development agenda so I can become just like everyone else,” he said.

.

.

