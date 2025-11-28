MPs review bill to modernise consumer protection standards

KEBS Board Chairman Chris Wamalwa (right) and CEO Esther Ngari (centre) during a meeting with lawmakers in Nairobi.

The National Assembly's Justice and Legal Affairs Committee (JLAC) has begun deliberations on a proposed law to replace Kenya's 50-year-old Standards Act with modern consumer protection legislation.

Tharaka MP George Murugara, who chairs the committee, said the current law enacted in 1974 no longer serves the needs of a growing economy.

"We want a law that will be able to protect consumers and one that empowers KEBS to properly carry out its mandate in regulating industry and safeguarding the public," said Murugara.

The Kenya Bureau of Standards (KEBS) approached the committee to refine the draft bill before submitting it to Cabinet and Parliament.

KEBS Chief Executive Officer Esther Ngari told lawmakers the existing legislation limits enforcement powers against substandard imports and unsafe manufacturing practices.

Ngari noted that some inspectors lack sufficient authority to shut down non-compliant factories or remove dangerous products from the market.

The proposed bill seeks to give KEBS stronger enforcement powers to carry out its consumer protection mandate.

KEBS Board Chairman Chris Wamalwa said the new law will align the agency's operations with Article 46 of the Constitution, which guarantees Kenyans the right to goods and services of reasonable quality.

Although the bill falls under the Trade Committee, Murugara noted that JLAC is helping KEBS ensure the draft meets constitutional standards.

The process will include further stakeholder consultations and public participation before the bill is tabled in Parliament.

If passed, the new Standards Act is expected to modernise KEBS operations and strengthen standards enforcement across the country.