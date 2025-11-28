×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Truth Without Fear
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download Now
The Standard

MPs review bill to modernise consumer protection standards

By David Njaaga | Nov. 28, 2025
KEBS Board Chairman Chris Wamalwa (right) and CEO Esther Ngari (centre) during a meeting with lawmakers in Nairobi. 

The National Assembly's Justice and Legal Affairs Committee (JLAC) has begun deliberations on a proposed law to replace Kenya's 50-year-old Standards Act with modern consumer protection legislation.

Tharaka MP George Murugara, who chairs the committee, said the current law enacted in 1974 no longer serves the needs of a growing economy.

"We want a law that will be able to protect consumers and one that empowers KEBS to properly carry out its mandate in regulating industry and safeguarding the public," said Murugara.

The Kenya Bureau of Standards (KEBS) approached the committee to refine the draft bill before submitting it to Cabinet and Parliament.

Follow The Standard channel on WhatsApp

KEBS Chief Executive Officer Esther Ngari told lawmakers the existing legislation limits enforcement powers against substandard imports and unsafe manufacturing practices.

Ngari noted that some inspectors lack sufficient authority to shut down non-compliant factories or remove dangerous products from the market.

The proposed bill seeks to give KEBS stronger enforcement powers to carry out its consumer protection mandate.

KEBS Board Chairman Chris Wamalwa said the new law will align the agency's operations with Article 46 of the Constitution, which guarantees Kenyans the right to goods and services of reasonable quality.

Although the bill falls under the Trade Committee, Murugara noted that JLAC is helping KEBS ensure the draft meets constitutional standards.

The process will include further stakeholder consultations and public participation before the bill is tabled in Parliament.

If passed, the new Standards Act is expected to modernise KEBS operations and strengthen standards enforcement across the country. 

Follow The Standard channel on WhatsApp

Related Topics

KEBS JLAC George Murugara Consumer Protection
.

Latest Stories

Kenya's deepening wealth divide exposes leadership failures
Kenya's deepening wealth divide exposes leadership failures
Opinion
By Patrick Muinde
2 hrs ago
US firm pushes to liquidate Telkom Kenya in Sh10b site fees row
Courts
By Kamau Muthoni
2 hrs ago
Hope for cheaper credit as more banks roll out new loan pricing model
Business
By Brian Ngugi
2 hrs ago
Why Ruto can't sit pretty after by-election victories
Politics
By Brian Kisanji
2 hrs ago
.

The Standard Insider

Why Ruto can't sit pretty after by-election victories
By Brian Kisanji 2 hrs ago
Why Ruto can't sit pretty after by-election victories
What next for Gachagua after losing crucial test
By Ndung’u Gachane 2 hrs ago
What next for Gachagua after losing crucial test
New faces win big in by-elections as god fathers lose ground
By Standard Team 2 hrs ago
New faces win big in by-elections as god fathers lose ground
All you need to know about Rironi-Mau Summit project after Ruto launch
By Julius Chepkwony and Macharia Kamau 2 hrs ago
All you need to know about Rironi-Mau Summit project after Ruto launch
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2025. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved