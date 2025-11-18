Police arrest six suspected members of sophisticated Nairobi robbery syndicate

Police officers in Nairobi have arrested six suspected criminals believed to be behind a spate of robberies and house break-ins across the city, marking a significant breakthrough in the fight against a syndicate that has allegedly terrorised residents for the past two years.
The suspects, four Kenyans, one Tanzanian and one Indian national — were arrested on Sunday, 16 November after breaking into a home in Jokim Estate, South B. Authorities say the gang gained access to the estate using a black Nissan X-Trail fitted with fake insurance documents and forged number plates (KDQ 010C).