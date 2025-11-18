Police arrest six suspected members of sophisticated Nairobi robbery syndicate

Police arrest six gang members that are suspected to be carrying out robberies in Nairobi at Jokim Estate on November 16, 2025. [Betty Muindi, Standard]

Police officers in Nairobi have arrested six suspected criminals believed to be behind a spate of robberies and house break-ins across the city, marking a significant breakthrough in the fight against a syndicate that has allegedly terrorised residents for the past two years.

The suspects, four Kenyans, one Tanzanian and one Indian national — were arrested on Sunday, 16 November after breaking into a home in Jokim Estate, South B. Authorities say the gang gained access to the estate using a black Nissan X-Trail fitted with fake insurance documents and forged number plates (KDQ 010C).