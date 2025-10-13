Nairobi's KDF recruitment to proceed despite court case

A section of youth who turned up for the Kenya Defence Forces recruitment exercise at Bukhungu Stadium in Kakamega on September 4, 2023. [File, Standard]

The recruitment exercise for the Kenya Defence Forces (KDF) in Nairobi will continue as planned, despite a court case filed by some Nairobi legislators challenging the list of designated recruitment centers.

Defence Cabinet Secretary Soipan Tuya on Monday said her ministry has already engaged key stakeholders, including the Members of Parliament who had raised the concerns.

She said the engagement was aimed at addressing the issues raised but emphasised that there is no court order issued to stop or halt the recruitment process.

Members of Parliament from Nairobi had petitioned the court to stop the recruitment arguing that lumping different constituencies into three recruitment zones is discriminatory.

The capital’s 17 Members of Parliament, alongside Senator Edwin Sifuna and Women Representative Esther Passaris instead, want KDF to conduct the exercise in all 17 sub-counties, as is the case with other counties.

The legislators sued Tuya, Principal Secretary Mariru and Attorney General Dorcas Oduor, whom they accuse of unfairly discriminating against Nairobi through the recruitment exercise planned for this month.

According to a September 14 notice by the KDF, Nyayo Stadium will serve Embakasi Central, Embakasi East, Embakasi West, Embakasi North, Embakasi South, Kamkunji, Makadara and Starehe constituencies.

The Kasarani stadium will cater to Ruaraka, Mathare and Roysambu, with Dagoretti North, Dagoretti South, Lang’ata, Kibra and Westlands served by Jamhuri Grounds.

“We have engaged stakeholders, particularly Members of Parliament, to address the concerns raised. I will not go into the merits or demerits of the matter since it is before court. However, no order has come forward to stop the recruitment,” she said, adding, “We are therefore proceeding as planned — just like in all other counties and we shall abide by any court directives that may follow.”

The CS reiterated that the recruitment exercise, which kicked off nationwide today is designed to be fair, free, and transparent, targeting disciplined and qualified Kenyan youth ready to serve the nation.

“This is not just recruitment, it is a national duty that strengthens our country’s security, stability, and prosperity,” Tuya said.

She warned that any form of bribery, fraud, or malpractice during the exercise will be dealt with firmly, noting that recruitment into the KDF is free and open to all eligible Kenyans.

“Anyone attempting to buy their way in will face prosecution,” she cautioned.

Tuya said her ministry is working closely with the National Police Service, DCI, EACC, and NIS to ensure a transparent and credible process.

She urged the public and the media to help expose recruitment scams and safeguard the integrity of the exercise.

“A defence force built on integrity is the strongest shield for our nation,” she said.